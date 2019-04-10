2019 Stupid Award: Connecticut high school sets baseball field on fire to dry it from the rain

In lieu of the Darwin Award (since the perpetrator did not die), this qualifies as a candidate for the 2019 Stupid Award.
Some bright bulb at Ridgefield High School, a public high school in Ridgefield, Connecticut, had the ingenious idea of setting fire to the school’s rain-soaked baseball field, Tiger Hollow, with 24 gallons of gasoline so as to dry and warm it up before a game.
WDBJ CBS7 reports that according to Ridefield police, on the morning of Saturday, April 7, 2019, the baseball field of Ridgefield High School was set on fire in a reported attempt to warm up the infield before a game.
Video shot by a teacher reportedly shows the moment after 24 gallons of gasoline were poured on the infield and set ablaze. When the fire started burning, someone among the families gathered at the field ran across the street to the police department and notified authorities.
Police Capt. Shawn Platt said: “It had rained the night before, [and] there was a scheduled baseball game… [that] was delayed due to the wet field.”
Ridgefield resident Evan Schreiber said: “I get it to a certain degree, but at the end of the day, the decision was not well thought out.” Another resident identified as Phil said: “By now, everybody knows you don’t pour gasoline on the soil. You think everybody knows.”
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s hazmat group was called because gasoline-soaked soil must be tested and removed, a process that will cost the town thousands of dollars. One resident said: “I’d like to see somebody pay for it, rather than me. All the people who stood around and thought it was a good idea, it would be nice if they all chipped in and paid for it.”
Police are investigating but are unsure if anyone will face charges. Capt. Platt said “It is an active investigation into who instructed, if anybody instructed, in regard to warming the field with fire.”
Incredibly, Ridgefield High School was ranked 119th in Newsweek‘s 2015 list of the top 1,600 high schools in America, and 226th in U.S. News & World Report‘s 2012 list of the top 4,813 U.S. high schools. (Wikipedia)
The school’s principal is Stacey Gross, Ed.D.:
- Phone: (203) 894.5750, ext. 2400
- Email: sgross@ridgefieldps.net
Ridgefield High’s atheletic director is Dane Street:
- Phone: (203) 894.5750, ext. 2650
- Email: dstreet@ridgefieldps.net
H/t CSM
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Ridgefield is in Western CT, the Litchfield Hills, the good life, tons of discretionary income, loaded/leafy/liberal, solidly demoncrat. That’s a hint why they would think this was a good idea.
“I get it to a certain degree, but at the end of the day, the decision was not well thought out.”
Ya think, Captain Obvious?
And these people vote!!!
Wow… Just WOW… Brings the term “Flaming Asshole” to a whole new level…
I used to live in CT: born in Stamford, high school in Ridgefield, lived in Norwalk. I’m far away now in North Idaho and the only thing I regret about leaving CT is that I didn’t do it forty years ago.
There’s an expression known to the few normal non-yuppie people remaining in the state: “Westport stupid”. As in “Westport stupid Yuppie Scum”. Westport is the aboriginal home of the Yuppie. Long on arrogant, ignorant new money and short on common sense. Slick Willie made multiple trips to Westport for fund raising. He knew what he was doing.
Ridgefield used to be a small, rural farming community with one manufacturing operation: the Ridgefield Carriage Company known locally as “The Big Shop”. The town was also the site of a minor battle during the Revolutionary War on April 27, 1777. The British landed a force in Westport and marched north to raid Danbury and came back through Ridgefield where they were attacked by the locals and some Continentals. The Redcoats burned the town, including the Episcopal Church, but not Timothy Keeler’s Tavern which is still there with a British cannon ball stuck in its north wall.
I, like many other Americans, had my fill of loony liberalism (I’m being kind) and relocated to an area where it’s still America. CT is one of the Original Thirteen and one of the four colonies that drove the Revolution the others being MA, VA and SC. It irritates me no end what has happened to this part of the original United States and those “Westport stupid” Yuppie a$$holes who thought that they could dry a field by setting it on fire are the witless agents of that change.
Thanks for saying this. The roots of the country have rotted. The whole area, especially NW CT, now has a weird unwelcoming vibe. It’s like the only thing people have to do there is count money
Yes, that wierd vibe …
I used to drive up Route 7 to Kent for the annual Connecticut Antique Machinery Association’s Fall Festival. It was strange to drive through a small New England town (complete with a Civil War monument in the middle of Main St) and find Yuppie-Scum boutiques and tie-dyed Chez-whatevers.
I expect that someday the SJW’s will target CAMA because of their annual effusion of wood and coal and diesel smoke.
The big problem is these idiots are teaching children.
Dumb Times At Ridgefield High.
Sports educators are the smartest and brightest… but everyone knows you should only use 20 gallons…
Clearly, there was no one on hand with a shred of horticultural sense!
Apparently there wasn’t anyone witnessing this folly who questioned the soundness of using gasoline –an extremely use-specific material– as a dewatering agent. Even if this were overlooked, at least one witness should have thought about the hazmat consequences.
The final costs will be in tens of thousands, and the site will be off-limits for several years. Recreating the site will likely be $100,000+, based on my long-time experiences. Genius, pure genius!
If this is such a high ranking high school, sure makes me curious as to the others and who is ranking them. Money doesn’t automatically make you qualified. If this is their leadership, you have to be curious as to whether money exchanged hands to get that rating, since they didn’t earn it on intelligence.
What is also curious is that they have the money to spend on THREE baseball coaches who collectively didn’t have the foresight to prepare the field for the winter. Do they also have three football coaches and three basketball coaches and three lacrosse coaches and three tennis coaches and … ? Or do they combine some of those positions and congratulate each other on how wise and frugal and efficient they are?
Years ago I lived in Ridgefield and graduated from RHS. There used to be a municipal rifle range and the end of Old Quarry Rd, i.e. the town dump. Bet that’s been long gone. Can’t have Yuppie tax money spent on anything that has to do with evil guns.
Ridgefield Stupid is just Westport stupid by another name.
Principal Gross looks like she could use a helmet with horns on it, bourgeois Valkyrie that she is. And the athletic director Street is no “great” Dane!
Oh Well. These people breed, they vote, they teach children, they consume mass quantities….
Her name is apropos as well
Ha! Instead of “Hail to the Chief” they play “The Flight of the Valkyries” when she enters the gym. Probably arm wrestles and is married to the grounds keeper, Harry the Torch.
I would consider this stupid if one lone idiot snuck off and decided to do this all on his own. That others watched and/or participated is telling. If we are raising people who are that stupid we’re more than a little in trouble.
A nine-year-old would know better than this. No doubt it’s a Demonrat stronghold. They are too stupid to find their a**’s with a flashlight.
… with a flashlight, both hands, a copy of Grey’s Anatomy and a full length mirror in under a week.
Just so everyone knows, residents in the rest of New England no longer consider CT to be a part of New England. We consider it to be a bedroom community for NYC.
Folks used to complain in the 70s about how bad MA drivers, especially Boston drivers, were. I’d describe MA drivers are “aggressively cautious”. But today, CT drivers are the absolute worst and have been for decades. They drive 80+ MPH while tailgating, swerve in and out of lanes, and have no clue what the right lane on an interstate is for. To them, the left lane is their god-given right and they’ll fight to keep it way more than they’ll fight to keep the Second Amendment.
And they elected “Crazy Dick” Blumenthal. That explains a lot, no?
Sounds like all you need to do is convince them to dry their cars with gasoline.
Or themselves.
Lord, I apologize….
I used to work for a company that had their HQ in Connecticut. I always thought of it as a suburb or NYC. I have relatives in Maine and Mass.. It isn’t the same thing. I used to hate having to go there.