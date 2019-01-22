2019 Darwin Award: Famous bikini hiker froze to death in mountain

We are only in January, but already there is a candidate for the 2019 Darwin Award.
The Darwin Awards are conferred posthumously on certain individuals for improving the human gene pool by accidentally removing themselves from it in a spectacular manner.
Gigi Wu, aka Wu Chi-yun, 36, was an exhibitionist who captured a legion of followers on social media as the “Bikini hiker” for hiking — and taking selfies — in the mountains of Taiwan wearing only a bikini.
RT reports, January 21, 2019, that sadly, while hiking alone, scantily clad, in Taiwan’s Yushan National Park last week, Gigi Wu froze to death after falling into a ravine.
On January 11, Wu set out on a solo hike. Last Saturday, after 8 days trekking, she made a distress call to a friend after falling more than 65 ft. into a ravine, unable to move from her injuries.
Commander Lin Cheng-I, of the Nantou County Fire Department, told reporters that Wu activated her distress beacon at an altitude of 5,577 ft. above sea level, where night-time temperatures reach 35ºF (2ºC), Liberty Times reports.
The Taiwanese National Airborne Service Corps quickly scrambled a rescue team to the national park in a desperate bid to help Wu, but the rescue effort was stymied by bad weather. On three occasions a rescue helicopter had to abandon the mission due to the adverse conditions, Taiwan News reports.
The local fire department then sent in two search and rescue parties on foot to search for Wu. 28 hours later, after a lengthy trek, Wu’s body was found at the location of her distress beacon.
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Gigi WU is now Gigi WAS and she will be forever the real “FROZEN”, the Disney character was just a cartoon, a product of animated imagination. Young people are NOT invincible. How sad for a young life to end so tragic.
I noticed on the second picture posted here she is wearing bandages on her fingers. Kinda reminded me of Podesta and the spirit cooking crap.
Horrible to die all alone and freezing like she did—as just another canary in the coal mine, an overly impressionable young woman who took to heart Hollywood and TV’s radically evil message that if you’re not rich or at least living on the edge, you’re nothing. Of course she personally paid the price for her bad choices, but that doesn’t make it any less tragic for her parents whose daughter might as well have been kidnapped and then raped 24/7 by Hollywood, substituting their sulfurous lies for the sort of real life she might have led at home.