2019 Darwin Award: Famous bikini hiker froze to death in mountain

Rate this post

We are only in January, but already there is a candidate for the 2019 Darwin Award.

The Darwin Awards are conferred posthumously on certain individuals for improving the human gene pool by accidentally removing themselves from it in a spectacular manner.

Gigi Wu, aka Wu Chi-yun, 36, was an exhibitionist who captured a legion of followers on social media as the “Bikini hiker” for hiking — and taking selfies — in the mountains of Taiwan wearing only a bikini.

RT reports, January 21, 2019, that sadly, while hiking alone, scantily clad, in Taiwan’s Yushan National Park last week, Gigi Wu froze to death after falling into a ravine.

On January 11, Wu set out on a solo hike. Last Saturday, after 8 days trekking, she made a distress call to a friend after falling more than 65 ft. into a ravine, unable to move from her injuries.

Commander Lin Cheng-I, of the Nantou County Fire Department, told reporters that Wu activated her distress beacon at an altitude of 5,577 ft. above sea level, where night-time temperatures reach 35ºF (2ºC), Liberty Times reports. The Taiwanese National Airborne Service Corps quickly scrambled a rescue team to the national park in a desperate bid to help Wu, but the rescue effort was stymied by bad weather. On three occasions a rescue helicopter had to abandon the mission due to the adverse conditions, Taiwan News reports. The local fire department then sent in two search and rescue parties on foot to search for Wu. 28 hours later, after a lengthy trek, Wu’s body was found at the location of her distress beacon.

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

