‘The Storm’ begins: FBI fires Peter Strzok!

Peter Strzok (pronounced “struck”) is the FBI agent and chief of the Bureau’s Counterespionage Section who led two of the FBI’s most important investigations into:
- Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a personal email server while she was Obama’s Secretary of State.
- Russian interference in and alleged collusion with Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
Strzok had worked with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian investigation, but was removed in late July 2017 after the discovery of some 50,000 text messages he’d exchanged with Lisa Page — a colleague who was also working on the Russian investigation and with whom Strzok was having an adulterous affair — throughout the 2016 presidential election and first year of the Trump administration.
In their text messages, Strzok and Page show their clear political bias against Donald Trump and for Hillary Clinton, although FBI agents are supposed to be non-partisan in doing their work. The two adulterers bashed Trump and discussed concerns about being too tough on Hillary Clinton in their investigation into her unlawful use of a private email server.
On July 12, 2018, an arrogant Strzok testified at an extraordinary congressional hearing, described by the AP as “chaotic” and “devolved into shouting matches”. Strzok brazenly denied that the personal beliefs expressed in his text messages, including his “We’ll stop Trump” vow, had affected his work for the FBI in any way or that he and the FBI “would take any action whatsoever to improperly impact the electoral process for any candidate.” Cynically waving the flag, Strzok accused Congress’ investigation into him as misguided and playing into “our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart.”
Aside from Strzok’s wholly self-serving and downright unbelievable testimony, Strzok looked possessed, with evil eyes and horns sprouting above his eyebrows.
Strzok also smirked and did this strange serpentine wiggle:
Now, we can finally wipe that smirk off the POS’s face.
Bob Fredericks of the New York Post reports this morning that Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, told the Washington Post that FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich fired Strzok last Friday, August 10, 2018 — even though the head of the FBI office that usually metes out discipline had said Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension.
Goelman whined that the firing undercuts the FBI’s assurances that Strzok would go through the normal disciplinary process: “This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name.”
~Eowyn
Oh yes, another swamp creature, David Bowdich. Can’t they manage to actually hire and promote some decent people? All of them are leftists. This guy replaced Andrew McCabe and he’s just as rotten. I wrote about him when he was promoted.
https://newswithviews.com/mccabe-removed-his-replacement-another-swamp-creature/
The information I found on him shows that he’s a second-generation spook whose real ties are to the CIA. In a sense, he was “on loan” to the FBI. I suspect some hanky-panky here.
They are probably just moving him back home to The Company to get involved in more sedition.
Just firing the dirt bag isn’t good enough.
He needs to be arrested and prosecuted.
“Phone call for Jeff. Jeff….., white courtesy phone please”.
I’m happy to see that enough low-hanging fruit have been removed, so that this most vile and vulgar animal can be taken out of our way.
They are hoping you are. He and that whole cabal should be under indictment. They’ll move him across town for a while while they get ready for the mid-terms.
About time!
40,000+ to go………………
When WIKILEAKS published their huge intel drop a few years ago, Strozk’s name was caught up in e-mails. He was/is CIA and was rewarded by Brennen with a signed challenge coin. He also is listed as working at the “Agency,” not the “Bureau,” in a CIA position that does not exist at the FBI. This obviously sheep-dipped intelligence official needs to be fired from CIA and have his security clearance pulled at once.
I’m pleased that Bowditch stood up – perhaps he has regrets about his role in the San Bernardino and LAX gun control operations that were foisted upon multiple LEO branches during the Obama administration.
I think Bowditch is just trying to cover his a**.
Those ugly faces and that satanic-faced “wiggle” makes Strozk looked possessed by a demon.
He definitely has some kind of demon in him.😈 The blonde lady on the right side of the screen behind him has some strange eyes in the video. Is it just an effect of the video?
When Rosenstein gives testimony, he has this sniffing thing going on, yet I never see him using a handkerchief or tissue. I observed almost every time he was getting ready to state a lie, he would “sniff” beforehand. Instead of wiggling like Strozk, he would bounce vertically in his chair at times. Is it too far fetched to believe members in our government and deep state, and other world governments, part of the world’s royal families, and some members of the NWO are truly demon infested? I think not. If we can get them indicted and to trial, I think we’ll see more examples of these behaviors.
I wasn’t paying attention, because for some reason I thought Peter Strzok had already been fired. All I can say is that I hope it’s the beginning of many firings.
Strozk had been moved to an HR position.
Bye bye Peter Smirk.
his name sounds Russian and he looks Russian
Wiki says “The Strzok family hails from Poland.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Strzok#Early_life_and_education
The Strzok surname is most prevalent in Poland: https://forebears.io/surnames/strzok
This time Peter got “struck” for sure, he is in deep caca, no wife, no lover, no job, no pension, NADA, NOTHING, what’s there left of him nobody knows.
I”I want my mommy”
He’s still married to Melissa Hodgman, 49, an official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC).
I think he looks like a faggot. Acts like one. He certainly didn’t get his job by personal integrity.
