‘The Storm’ begins: FBI fires Peter Strzok!

Peter Strzok (pronounced “struck”) is the FBI agent and chief of the Bureau’s Counterespionage Section who led two of the FBI’s most important investigations into:

  1. Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a personal email server while she was Obama’s Secretary of State.
  2. Russian interference in and alleged collusion with Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Strzok had worked with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian investigation, but was removed in late July 2017 after the discovery of some 50,000 text messages he’d exchanged with Lisa Page — a colleague who was also working on the Russian investigation and with whom Strzok was having an adulterous affair — throughout the 2016 presidential election and first year of the Trump administration.

In their text messages, Strzok and Page show their clear political bias against Donald Trump and for Hillary Clinton, although FBI agents are supposed to be non-partisan in doing their work. The two adulterers bashed Trump and discussed concerns about being too tough on Hillary Clinton in their investigation into her unlawful use of a private email server.

On July 12, 2018, an arrogant Strzok testified at an extraordinary congressional hearing, described by the AP as “chaotic” and “devolved into shouting matches”. Strzok brazenly denied that the personal beliefs expressed in his text messages, including his “We’ll stop Trump” vow, had affected his work for the FBI in any way or that he and the FBI “would take any action whatsoever to improperly impact the electoral process for any candidate.” Cynically waving the flag, Strzok accused Congress’ investigation into him as misguided and playing into “our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart.”

Aside from Strzok’s wholly self-serving and downright unbelievable testimony, Strzok looked possessed, with evil eyes and horns sprouting above his eyebrows.

Strzok also smirked and did this strange serpentine wiggle:

snake wiggle

Now, we can finally wipe that smirk off the POS’s face.

Bob Fredericks of the New York Post reports this morning that Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, told the Washington Post that FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich fired Strzok last Friday, August 10, 2018 — even though the head of the FBI office that usually metes out discipline had said Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension.

Goelman whined that the firing undercuts the FBI’s assurances that Strzok would go through the normal disciplinary process: “This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name.”

~Eowyn

22 responses to “‘The Storm’ begins: FBI fires Peter Strzok!

  1. Christian Zionist | August 13, 2018 at 9:13 am | Reply

    Oh yes, another swamp creature, David Bowdich. Can’t they manage to actually hire and promote some decent people? All of them are leftists. This guy replaced Andrew McCabe and he’s just as rotten. I wrote about him when he was promoted.

    https://newswithviews.com/mccabe-removed-his-replacement-another-swamp-creature/

    Liked by 1 person

  2. lophatt | August 13, 2018 at 9:31 am | Reply

    The information I found on him shows that he’s a second-generation spook whose real ties are to the CIA. In a sense, he was “on loan” to the FBI. I suspect some hanky-panky here.

    They are probably just moving him back home to The Company to get involved in more sedition.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Dave | August 13, 2018 at 9:40 am | Reply

    Just firing the dirt bag isn’t good enough.

    He needs to be arrested and prosecuted.

    Liked by 5 people

  4. Dennis Godaire | August 13, 2018 at 9:42 am | Reply

    I’m happy to see that enough low-hanging fruit have been removed, so that this most vile and vulgar animal can be taken out of our way.

    Liked by 1 person

    • lophatt | August 13, 2018 at 9:43 am | Reply

      They are hoping you are. He and that whole cabal should be under indictment. They’ll move him across town for a while while they get ready for the mid-terms.

      Like

  6. RLJohnson77 | August 13, 2018 at 9:48 am | Reply

    40,000+ to go………………

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Sandy | August 13, 2018 at 9:54 am | Reply

    When WIKILEAKS published their huge intel drop a few years ago, Strozk’s name was caught up in e-mails. He was/is CIA and was rewarded by Brennen with a signed challenge coin. He also is listed as working at the “Agency,” not the “Bureau,” in a CIA position that does not exist at the FBI. This obviously sheep-dipped intelligence official needs to be fired from CIA and have his security clearance pulled at once.

    I’m pleased that Bowditch stood up – perhaps he has regrets about his role in the San Bernardino and LAX gun control operations that were foisted upon multiple LEO branches during the Obama administration.

    Liked by 3 people

  8. christinewjc | August 13, 2018 at 10:10 am | Reply

    Those ugly faces and that satanic-faced “wiggle” makes Strozk looked possessed by a demon.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Maryaha | August 13, 2018 at 11:33 am | Reply

      He definitely has some kind of demon in him.😈 The blonde lady on the right side of the screen behind him has some strange eyes in the video. Is it just an effect of the video?

      Liked by 1 person

    • greenworxx | August 13, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Reply

      When Rosenstein gives testimony, he has this sniffing thing going on, yet I never see him using a handkerchief or tissue. I observed almost every time he was getting ready to state a lie, he would “sniff” beforehand. Instead of wiggling like Strozk, he would bounce vertically in his chair at times. Is it too far fetched to believe members in our government and deep state, and other world governments, part of the world’s royal families, and some members of the NWO are truly demon infested? I think not. If we can get them indicted and to trial, I think we’ll see more examples of these behaviors.

      Liked by 2 people

  9. traildustfotm | August 13, 2018 at 10:16 am | Reply

    I wasn’t paying attention, because for some reason I thought Peter Strzok had already been fired. All I can say is that I hope it’s the beginning of many firings.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. traildustfotm | August 13, 2018 at 10:17 am | Reply

    Bye bye Peter Smirk.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. Barry | August 13, 2018 at 11:32 am | Reply

    his name sounds Russian and he looks Russian

    Like

  12. Alma | August 13, 2018 at 11:38 am | Reply

    This time Peter got “struck” for sure, he is in deep caca, no wife, no lover, no job, no pension, NADA, NOTHING, what’s there left of him nobody knows.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. Mad Celt | August 13, 2018 at 12:10 pm | Reply

    I think he looks like a faggot. Acts like one. He certainly didn’t get his job by personal integrity.

    Like

