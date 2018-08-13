‘The Storm’ begins: FBI fires Peter Strzok!

Peter Strzok (pronounced “struck”) is the FBI agent and chief of the Bureau’s Counterespionage Section who led two of the FBI’s most important investigations into:

Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a personal email server while she was Obama’s Secretary of State. Russian interference in and alleged collusion with Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Strzok had worked with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian investigation, but was removed in late July 2017 after the discovery of some 50,000 text messages he’d exchanged with Lisa Page — a colleague who was also working on the Russian investigation and with whom Strzok was having an adulterous affair — throughout the 2016 presidential election and first year of the Trump administration.

In their text messages, Strzok and Page show their clear political bias against Donald Trump and for Hillary Clinton, although FBI agents are supposed to be non-partisan in doing their work. The two adulterers bashed Trump and discussed concerns about being too tough on Hillary Clinton in their investigation into her unlawful use of a private email server.

On July 12, 2018, an arrogant Strzok testified at an extraordinary congressional hearing, described by the AP as “chaotic” and “devolved into shouting matches”. Strzok brazenly denied that the personal beliefs expressed in his text messages, including his “We’ll stop Trump” vow, had affected his work for the FBI in any way or that he and the FBI “would take any action whatsoever to improperly impact the electoral process for any candidate.” Cynically waving the flag, Strzok accused Congress’ investigation into him as misguided and playing into “our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart.”

Aside from Strzok’s wholly self-serving and downright unbelievable testimony, Strzok looked possessed, with evil eyes and horns sprouting above his eyebrows.

Strzok also smirked and did this strange serpentine wiggle:

Now, we can finally wipe that smirk off the POS’s face.

Bob Fredericks of the New York Post reports this morning that Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, told the Washington Post that FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich fired Strzok last Friday, August 10, 2018 — even though the head of the FBI office that usually metes out discipline had said Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension.

Goelman whined that the firing undercuts the FBI’s assurances that Strzok would go through the normal disciplinary process: “This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name.”

~Eowyn

