The amazing Savitsky cats on America’s Got Talent

Dogs are eminently trainable.
Not so cats.
In fact, cats have a reputation of being utterly untrainable. Thus, the expression: “As difficult as herding cats”.
But a mother and daughter from Ukraine, Svetlana and Marina Savitsky, have succeeded in the seemingly impossible — their trained cats jump through hoops, climb poles, jump through hoops, walk on their hind legs, roll wheels, climb up and across a pole, and dive down from a high platform.
Tada!
I give you the Savitsky cats on the premier episode of season 13 of America’s Got Talent (AGT), which aired on NBC on May 29, 2018.
The Savitsky cats are trained using the “positive reinforcement” method.
On August 2, 2018, SaviskyCats posted a video on its Facebook page that the cool cats are one of seven AGT acts that are semi-finalists and heading to Hollywood.
By the way, I haven’t watched network TV for some years now. What happened to Simon Cowell? He looks bloated.
H/t maziel
~Eowyn
Once in a blue moon TV has some redeeming qualities!
In Canada, they have “Canada’s got talent”, but in francophone Quebec, they show on on-the-airs television, “America’s got talent”, with french voices over the originals (not really dubbed). They call the show “Du talent à revendre”.
On cable television: “Masterchef Australie” is more popular than both the Canadian and American versions.
Beautiful, smart, and very well trained cats.🐱
I don’t watch television either, so the only time I do see one of these shows is online. My favorite talent show episode was when Susan Boyles brought the house down with her performance of the song from Les Miserables. Aside from her amazing voice, was the reaction from the audience after they had been sneering and jeering because they were judging her by her looks. I’ve watched that episode so many times!😇
Sad. I pay a small fortune for my wife and daughters to watch home fix it shows, the Walking Dead and an occasional PBS series but I seldom turn the darn thing on. I catch YouTube videos of clever animals and funny accidents. I just finished reruns of Rawhide on Inspiration TV, a show that ran when I was a kid! I’ve also noticed I’m getting razzed for watching these old shows like Wagon Train, Gunsmoke or the Carol Burnette Show. I’ve tried to view the new ones but that piece of junk called St. Elsewhere just disgusted me so I gave up. “Come watch TV with us!” Is like getting dragged to an execution. Mine.
I have suggested to my husband more than once that we dump cable. We watch less than 1/4 of the package deals. He refuses. I suspect that these packages are one of his final guilty pleasures in life. As for me, 90% of what I watch (when I do) can be found and is found elsewhere.
Canines in drag? Nah, couldn’t be. Just kidding. Love these felines. Incredible.
