The amazing Savitsky cats on America’s Got Talent

Dogs are eminently trainable.

Not so cats.

In fact, cats have a reputation of being utterly untrainable. Thus, the expression: “As difficult as herding cats”.

But a mother and daughter from Ukraine, Svetlana and Marina Savitsky, have succeeded in the seemingly impossible — their trained cats jump through hoops, climb poles, jump through hoops, walk on their hind legs, roll wheels, climb up and across a pole, and dive down from a high platform.

Tada!

I give you the Savitsky cats on the premier episode of season 13 of America’s Got Talent (AGT), which aired on NBC on May 29, 2018.

The Savitsky cats are trained using the “positive reinforcement” method.

On August 2, 2018, SaviskyCats posted a video on its Facebook page that the cool cats are one of seven AGT acts that are semi-finalists and heading to Hollywood.

By the way, I haven’t watched network TV for some years now. What happened to Simon Cowell? He looks bloated.

H/t maziel

~Eowyn