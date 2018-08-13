Man claims Congressman Keith Ellison assaulted his mom

Are all Democrats lowlifes and creeps?
Keith Ellison, 55, is the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2007 and Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee since 2017. Ellison was the first Muslim to be elected to the Congress, and is one of the leading candidates to be Minnesota’s next attorney general. In 2012, Ellison divorced his wife Kim, who has multiple sclerosis and bore him four children.
In Common Law, “assault” is an intentional act by one person that creates an apprehension in another of an imminent harmful or offensive contact. An assault is carried out by a threat of bodily harm coupled with an apparent, present ability to cause the harm. It is both a crime and a tort and, therefore, may result in either criminal or civil liability.
On August 11, 2018, four days before Minnesota’s primary election where Ellison was pitted against four other Democrats for the open attorney general’s seat, a young man named Austin Aslim Monahan, 25, posted a message on Facebook, claiming that Keith Ellison had committed domestic abuse against Monahan’s mother Karen, who was Ellison’s girlfriend at the time. Monahan wrote:
My name is Austin Monahan and I am writing this letter on behalf of me and my brother.
My brother and I watched our mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison. For several months we knew something wasn’t right and couldn’t figure it out. When we asked our mom if everything was ok, she told us she was dealing with some stress and would be ok.
In the middle of 2017, I was using my moms computer trying to download something and I clicked on a file, I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a “fucking bitch” and telling her to get the fuck out of his house. The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he fucked up and we wished he could do things different, he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public. I text him and told him I know what you did to my mama and a few other things. I met up with my mom that night and asked her what happened. She said nothing happened until I told her I saw a video and hell of a lot of messages saying something different. She finally talked. My brother and I were so angry and hurt for our mom. We were ready to go public but our mom begged us not to and she along with others convinced us it wasn’t in our moms best interest.
I saw message after message through out all that time, where my mom was telling him she wasn’t going back to him but still saw his humanity and offered restorative justice. I honestly don’t see how she would offer him that, but thats her choice.
Sitting all this time, watching what our mom went through and not being able to say or do anything was hard as hell. None of you know the hell our family has gone through. I don’t think half of you would even care. We watched her so called political friends stand by say or do nothing. People had an idea what happened and never reached out to my mom. The same people who are posting about social justice are ready to smear my mom, protect a person who abused her and broke the law. You think we give a shit about a politics when we saw what our mom went through? She may not matter to none of you, but she is our mom, our kids grandmother and she is actually someone. There is a lot more he has done to my mom and others that we saw in the text but our mom can decide if and when she wants to tell the world that part….
When we found out our mom was planning on sharing her story, that is all we needed to hear for us to share ours and stand with our mom. You want to smear someone, try to lie about a person who didn’t do shit to deserve the ongoing emotional, physical abuse, smear me and my brother.
I use to believe the Democrats were the ones who would stand by a person who went through this kind of abuse, now I know both Democrats and Republicans could care less when it comes to violence toward women and girls.
I have learned a lot about how patriarchy has shaped me as a 25 year old through all this. I just became a father and I am working on how patriarchy influenced thoughts ad decisions I have made as a young man so I can teach my son better. I am starting today by standing with my mom, my sons grandma. It is not just on women and girls to speak out, it is on men to do some of the emotional work. I’m not here to prove shit to anyone, I’m just stating facts. You can take it or leave it….
Austin Monahan did not attach the video of the assault to his Facebook post.
Below is a screen shot of the first part of Monahan’s Facebook post, in the event Facebook takes down his post.
Karen Monahan is from Iran and now lives in Minneapolis, MN. On her Facebook page, she does not deny her son’s account of her being abused by Ellison. Both Monahan and her son, Austin, are being attacked by Democrats on Facebook for speaking out about Keith Ellison.
According to MPR News, Karen Monahan, an organizer with the Sierra Club, had been in a relationship with Ellison for years. The two are seen together in many of her social media posts, including hiking together in national parks and posing with the Obamas at the White House. Records show she had lived in his Minneapolis home before their relationship ended.
Keith Ellison has denied the domestic violence incident. The alleged video has not been provided to MPR News, nor are there police reports or court documents confirming the incident.
MPR News claims to have reviewed more than 100 text and Twitter messages between Ellison and Karen Monahan, and found no evidence in the messages of the alleged physical abuse. The messages show the two communicating for months after their breakup, coordinating her getting her things from his house. The tenor of the conversation at times was friendly, and at other times more combative over the terms of their break-up and the emotional pain Karen Monahan said he’d caused her. In one exchange, Karen Monahan tells Ellison she plans to write about their “journey” in a chapter in her book, to which Ellison warns her not to and calls it a “Horrible attack on my privacy, unreal”.
In a statement to MPR News, Karen Monahan said Ellison had met with her the night before he filed to run for attorney general, worried she would talk about their relationship. Monahan said she didn’t make any promises, and calls her son “brave and courageous” for coming out to share her story. She said her son “knew I was ready to share my story. I told them to brace themselves because I would be smeared. I took down my Facebook about two days ago, because I didn’t want them seeing nasty messages sent to me.”
H/t Infowars
~Eowyn
