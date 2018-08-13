How Seattle spends taxpayer dollars to solve homeless crisis: A $14 million permit system that delays projects

As with many progressive-run cities on the west coast, Seattle has a major homelessness population. See the many blog posts I’ve done on this subject here:
- Seattle neighborhood saw homeless population quadruple last year
- The solution to Seattle’s homeless crisis? An “Innovation Advisory Council”
- Seattle has a solution to their homelessness crisis: A 75-person task force
- Get ready to empty your wallets, Seattle: Task force recommends new taxes to address homelessness
- Utopia will be achieved: Seattle awards $34M to 30 agencies to end homelessness
- Due to coddling homeless & drug activities, Seattle doubling EMT resources in Pioneer Square because of safety concerns
- Seattle to help the homeless safely inject drugs with medical mobile unit
- Rape, strangulation and assault: Three attacks by homeless people in Seattle in less than a month
- No burning allowed: Fire in homeless encampment spreads 2.5 acres in Seattle
- Seattle mayor fast tracks backyard cottages to address Seattle’s affordable housing crisis
So how did the bureaucrats in Seattle decide to spend waste taxpayer dollars to solve the crisis and build affordable housing at a more rapid pace? By spending $14 MILLION taxpayer dollars on a new construction/permit system.
The system has been described as a failure, nightmare and debacle. Just about what you would expect from a government agency.
Here’s the report on Seattle’s latest attempt to keep the homeless industrial complex alive and well.
From the Seattle Times: Debacle. Screw-up. Nightmare.
Those are some of the words builders use to describe Seattle’s new $14 million online system for construction permits, inspections and complaints.
The botched rollout of a flawed system has cost time and money, they say, angered clients and delayed projects the city needs to house its exploding population.
Soon after launch, the new system repeatedly stalled and permit documents appeared to go missing. Tempers grew so hot that at one point the city called the police on a livid customer.
“This system has been a pretty big disaster,” said Maria Barrientos, whose company develops mixed-income apartment buildings. “I don’t know why there are so many problems and glitches, but they should have been vetted before the launch.”
The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) began planning for the new system years ago but chose to transition at an awkward moment — the start of the warm-weather construction season at the peak of a historic building boom.
The department already was dealing with severe backlogs, and the chaotic April 30 transition made them worse, affecting projects ranging from kitchen remodels and backyard cottages to stores and apartment buildings.
“The recent launch … did not meet our expectations for effectiveness and service,” SDCI Director Nathan Torgelson acknowledged in a public message July 2. “We know that this rocky rollout had a negative impact on our customers and the public, and I am very sorry about that. We’re working hard to make this right.”
The number of permit applications completing initial review plummeted 75 percent from April to May, from 266 to 66, meaning some 200 projects were initially set back.
Read the whole story here.
I’m fresh out of empathy for progressives. You continually elect ineffective leaders who do nothing more than waste your hard-earned money.
If voters in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, etc. truly cared about the homeless, they’d start electing officials – other than democrats – who can actually address their citizen’s needs.
DCG
You complain a lot about Seattle but Harris Co Tx (houston) is just as bad. Several yrs ago the city pushed a tax on rain. Yes because it rains you need a drainage tax on your property. It was added to the water bill and its main purpose was to improve drainage throughout the city. However the way it was written said nothing how the funds needed to be spent. Fast forward to 2017 and a little storm called Harvey there was massive flooding. Now it wasnt just bc of drainage issues but the ineptitude of Harris County. Yrs of miss management of the levies, yrs of the same idiots getting re-elected and poor judgment caused flooding for over a month and thousands of homes to be destoried. Now the smart politicians have a plan. They want to raise propert tax, only 2-3 cents per $100 so we can get billions in federal funds. Yes that is the plan. Lets steal more money from homeowners and give it to the same worthless ppl that choose to sit on thier asses and waste billions of dollars on light rail and Fing bike trails. But for those over 65 dont worry the 1st 200k wont count on your taxes, just expect propery values to go up. Which even though my hood flooded (not my house) and there are tons of houses for sale (below market value) the county said my house is worth more this yr than last yr…
Madness!
FYI: I post a lot about Seattle because I grew up in the area.
Goobermint could fork up a one-man parade.
It isn’t just Seattle. Leftists have no discipline. They want everything, and they want it now. They want to be taken care of. Real facts frustrate them and make them cry.
Putting a group of them together to solve a problem is just magnifying the problem. They are truly and utterly clueless. “Someone” should fix that is about all you’ll get.
Their ideology doesn’t work. So, in a group, all you get is them competing with each other to show who is the stronger ideologue. If you have a thousand homeless, they’ll invite two thousand more. “Someone” will pay for it.
No matter how much money you throw at it the issue remains. They do not have any effective measures that don’t defy their stupid ideologies so nothing can ever get fixed.
I’ll bet if you asked a Seattle cop what they thought about the homeless they’d tell you that they just want to lie up there doing drugs and drinking all day. That’s pretty much what the city council wants to do as well. If the public tries to force them into being responsive, they’ll form another committee and investigate. Anything but doing something productive.
A couple of bulldozers will do the trick and cost a lot less! Believe me, people move real fast when a bulldozer is barrelling down on them.
