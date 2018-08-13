Actor caves to SJW mob, apologizes for daring to name his show “Real Men Watch Bravo”

Jerry O’Connell is an actor who is best known for his childhood role in the 1986 movie, Stand By Me.

He’s got a new gig on Bravo TV and is going to host a show that was titled, “Real Men Watch Bravo.”

That is until the PC police and SJW mob went after him. Apparently the show’s title was somehow homophobic and sexist and you can’t mention gender in a show’s title anymore.

According to People interview, O’Connell has agreed to change the name of the show because it’s somehow offensive. From the People article:

“The actor, 44, opened up about the controversy Tuesday night on PeopleTV’s Chatter saying the original title was not “inclusionary.”

“I do think it was justified,” O’Connell said of the backlash. “You know, we were trying to make a joke, a play on the words Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, New York, so it was called the aforementioned title.”

“And it doesn’t sound very inclusionary that title,” he continued. “You know, we all have Twitter accounts — and we heard everyone’s voices.”

The show, which has since been renamed to Bravo’s Play by Play, is a late-night talk show featuring O’Connell as one of three hosts alongside a panel of male celebrities and comedians talking about pop culture and some of the network’s buzziest moments.

O’Connell added they changed the title “immediately” after seeing the reactions the initial title received.

“We are inclusionary ‘AF.’ And we want people to know that and we changed the title immediately,” he said. “It’s not called Bravo’s Play by Play.”

O’Connell previously apologized about the title during a Q&A at AOL’s Build series.

“We want to apologize for that title; we didn’t think it was as insensitive,” he said. “We heard everyone’s voices when we came out with that title. We don’t want anyone to feel excluded in any way.”

A real man wouldn’t cave to political correctness.

