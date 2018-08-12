This is rich: NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment launches “Erase the Hate” campaign

Excuse me if I don’t take them seriously. The TDS that comes out of Hollyweird is all about hate. The TDS that permeates in the media is all about hate.

The disdain for white people and their “privilege” permeates education and academics.

The violence and hate from Antifa is witnessed at many college campuses and rallies.

The only “hate” progressives like to “call out” is conservative voices.

Fun Fact: In 2017 Princess Nokia (the woman singing in the video) assaulted a white male in her audience at a charity event in England. She then bragged about. From DailyWire:

“Princess Nokia claims the man was heckling her, but the man says he was targeted when he cheered her on by referring to her as “Abigail,” which is what he was told was her first name. It isn’t, and this monumental slip-up apparently triggered the New York rapper to throw drinks at the man and beat the hell out of him.

After striking the man three times, the rapper went back on stage to brag about assaulting the “white boy.” That is, after she threw another drink in the general direction of the audience. “That’s what you do when a white boy disrespects you,” bragged the female rapper.”

Smart move in picking the polite Princess Nokia for this campaign, NBC. Real smart move.

From Hollywood Reporter: The time has come to “Erase the Hate,” according to NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, who has partnered with hip-hop artist Timbaland and rapper Princess Nokia for their social impact campaign that launched Thursday. The release of the “Erase the Hate” campaign video coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right march and subsequent riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In the video for the campaign’s official anthem, the artists call for change and urge communities to “join hands together and erase the hate.”

“Now is the time. A time for a change. The start of a chapter. The turn of a page,” said Princess Nokia. The rapper also takes a jab at a congressman, as she explains that the country needs “leaders who speak to youth” and bring equality.

In a behind-the-scenes video about making the anthem, the musicians say that joining forces on the song was a perfect fit. “I wanted to join this campaign more than anything simply because I have always revolved my life, revolved my music, revolved my passions around dismantling hate,” notes Princess Nokia. “I’m a champion of love. I’ve always been a champion of love.”

“Music is the most powerful tool to cure any negativity in the world,” says Timbaland. “Being a part of this campaign is perfect for me.”

Last October, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chairman Bonnie Hammer announced the relaunch of the company’s Emmy-winning “Erase the Hate” campaign across the collection of cable networks, which includes USA, Syfy, Bravo and E!

“When we launched Erase the Hate over 20 years ago, it was truly inspiring to see so many people rally around the call for inclusion over prejudice. We’ve dedicated a lot of thought for a very long time reimagining this campaign for today’s digitally connected world because sadly, this work feels more urgent now than ever before,” Hammer said in a statement, adding: “I’ve always believed people aren’t born knowing how to hate; they are taught to hate. It’s time to channel our energy into doing what we can to break this destructive cycle.”

“Silence equals complicity. Hate and bias must be called out wherever and whenever we see it. We all have a part to play. Fighting hate means using the positions and platforms we have to make the difference we can,” said Hammer. “I’m incredibly grateful to Timbaland and Princess Nokia for joining us to deliver Erase the Hate’s message of equality.”

DCG

