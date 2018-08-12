Sunday Devotional: ‘No one comes to the Father except through me’

John 6:41-51

The Jews murmured about Jesus because he said,

“I am the bread that came down from heaven, “

and they said,

“Is this not Jesus, the son of Joseph?

Do we not know his father and mother?

Then how can he say,

‘I have come down from heaven’?”

Jesus answered and said to them,

“Stop murmuring among yourselves.

No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draw him,

and I will raise him on the last day.

It is written in the prophets:

They shall all be taught by God.

Everyone who listens to my Father and learns from him comes to me.

Not that anyone has seen the Father

except the one who is from God;

he has seen the Father.

Amen, amen, I say to you,

whoever believes has eternal life.

I am the bread of life.

Your ancestors ate the manna in the desert, but they died;

this is the bread that comes down from heaven

so that one may eat it and not die.

I am the living bread that came down from heaven;

whoever eats this bread will live forever;

and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”

Our greatest theologians had sought in vain to plumb the mystery of the Triune Godhead — of three Persons in one God. St. Thomas Aquinas concluded in Summa Theologica:

“We cannot come to the knowledge of the Trinity by reason alone, that is, by the natural and unaided efforts of the human mind. By our natural reason, we can know that God exists; that he is the First Cause of all; that he is one, infinite, simple, immutable, etc. But that the one God subsists in three really distinct Persons is a truth that can be known only by supernatural means. That is a truth beyond the reach of human reason to know, to prove, or to disprove. We know this truth by divine revelation, and accept it by supernatural faith; we take it upon the authority of God himself.”

In today’s Gospel reading, Jesus spoke of two of the three persons that make up the Triune Godhead:

“Not that anyone has seen the Father, except the one who is from God”

That means no human has seen the Father. Only the Son, Jesus the Christ, has seen the Father.

That also means all the visions of God in the Old Testament must have been of Jesus!

Today’s reading is also reminiscent of these other sayings of Jesus. Note the unequivocal authority and sheer majesty of His declarations:

“Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” -John 14:6 “Whoever acknowledges me before others, I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven.” -Matthew 10:32

John 14:6 and Matthew 10:32 make it clear that salvation can only come through Jesus, contrary to Anti-Pope Francis’ heretical pronouncements that Christians should not try to convert Jews and that you don’t even have to believe in God to go to Heaven.

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn