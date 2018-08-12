Priorities: A week after deadly gun violence, Women’s March Chicago organizes for…voter registration

Last weekend, 11 people were killed and nearly 70 people were wounded in shootings in Chiraq. Police blamed the heat, the flow of illegal guns and gangs. And last Friday, a 12-year-old girl was one of five shot (Update: A total 20 people were shot on Friday).

After the deadly violence, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a press conference that residents need to “step up.”

“All of us know that this is not Chicago, what we saw,” Emanuel told reporters. All of us who love the city and call it home have the responsibility to deal our neighborhoods.”

The police superintendent Eddie Johnson said that there is a lack of accountability in the communities plagued by violence. “CPD is only as good as the faith the community has in it,” he said. “Every socitial ill simply can’t be placed at the doorstep and expect police to fix that. It’s not about what the police department can do, it’s about what you should do.”

So what is the organization, Women’s March Chicago, doing to help promote their mission that “women deserve to live full and healthy lives, free of all forms of violence against our bodies?”

They’ve organized a “march to the polls!” From their Instagram post:

“After over a year of fighting to counter assaults on the integrity of our democracy, the women of the resistance and their allies are once again taking to the streets—this time focusing on getting out the vote, and getting it out early. MARCH ON is proud to announce the launch of Women’s March Chicago’s March To The Polls on October 13, 2018. This rally and literal march on the polls will celebrate and encourage voting while encouraging a community atmosphere around voting and the democratic process. “We know that hundreds of thousands of women and their allies are excited and energized to vote this fall, and the October march will enable us to come together and harness this energy and excitement and turn it into action,” said Jaquie Algee, Women’s March Chicago Board member and March On Board President.

This announcement kicks off a season of midterm-focused actions among march groups across the country.

#vote #voteearly #wearemarchon #marchonthepolls #chicago #womensmarchchicago”

Too bad this group that wants to empower women can’t harness their energy to help end the violence that residents in their community face every day they walk out their front door.

But they do want you to “step up” and donate $10.13 to help create an amazing experience for the “march to the polls!”

DCG

