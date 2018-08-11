This is America: Woman urinates in public

One of the signs that public order in America is unraveling is public urination and defecation. See:

More perverse is a bill (AB-5) introduced in California’s state assembly that would make it a right to pee in public. Thankfully, AB-5 died in 2014.

Few of us had actually witnessed public defecation or urination.

But the public urination of a woman in Hawaii, while sitting on a (bus stop?) bench, was captured on video and posted on Facebook by Cecilia Kailiwai, who lives in Kapolei, Hawaii, with this comment:

Wow! Just wow! To know that I have sat on that bench a few times! Never again!

You can actually see the urine dribble down (beginning at the 0.08 mark):

Here are the before and after screenshots I took from the video, showing without a doubt that there was no urine beneath the bench before the woman sat down.

H/t maziel

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!