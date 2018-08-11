This is America: Woman urinates in public

Posted on August 11, 2018 by | 11 Comments

One of the signs that public order in America is unraveling is public urination and defecation. See:

More perverse is a bill (AB-5) introduced in California’s state assembly that would make it a right to pee in public. Thankfully, AB-5 died in 2014.

Few of us had actually witnessed public defecation or urination.

But the public urination of a woman in Hawaii, while sitting on a (bus stop?) bench, was captured on video and posted on Facebook by Cecilia Kailiwai, who lives in Kapolei, Hawaii, with this comment:

Wow! Just wow! To know that I have sat on that bench a few times! Never again!

You can actually see the urine dribble down (beginning at the 0.08 mark):

Here are the before and after screenshots I took from the video, showing without a doubt that there was no urine beneath the bench before the woman sat down.

H/t maziel

~Eowyn

11 responses to “This is America: Woman urinates in public

  1. JCscuba | August 11, 2018 at 9:07 am | Reply

    This just in… Bear shits in the woods, Film to follow at 9:00PM E.S.T

  2. truckjunkie | August 11, 2018 at 9:50 am | Reply

    AND THEN,she sits back down WHERE SHE JUST PEED and EATS! Even wild animals know better than that….

  3. MyBrainHurts | August 11, 2018 at 9:57 am | Reply

    Just when you thought you had already seen the most disgusting human behavior possible, she comes along. The fact that she used the tissue to wipe her legs and the pavement then put the same tissues in her purse so she could use them again to eat…!
    Animals are cleaner for themselves than this … creature.

  4. Maryaha | August 11, 2018 at 10:08 am | Reply

    These Demonrat hell-holes look like third-world countries. I could never live in, nor do I ever want to visit, any of these places. I have a hand washing obsession that would keep me away from them. I’ll just stay home.😎

  5. DCG | August 11, 2018 at 10:22 am | Reply

    Only in a progressive’s mind would this be considered a “right.”

    Demorats must be so proud:

    San Francisco says the number of homeless encampments is down but that between July 1 and July 25, 2018, the city’s information service portal received around 2,000 calls about human feces on San Fran sidewalks — nearly 80 calls per day.

    https://www.weaselzippers.us/393382-pelosis-district-san-francisco-city-officials-are-getting-nearly-80-poop-calls-per-day/

  6. Alma | August 11, 2018 at 10:31 am | Reply

    It’s the call of the wild. Hellowwwwwww!.

    • Alma | August 11, 2018 at 10:40 am | Reply

      Oink oink. That’s why there are so many illnesses,, bacterium, plagues, bipolars, nuts, criminals, homeless, drug addicts roaming the streets, in addition to the illegals sneaking in day and night. It will never end, before Trump, now, and after Trump.

  7. JCscuba | August 11, 2018 at 10:31 am | Reply

    No shock there. 10 worst cities, counties and states have been run into the ground by progressives.

  8. traildustfotm | August 11, 2018 at 10:32 am | Reply

    I have never seen that until now. Wish I hadn’t seen it. Awful.

  9. traildustfotm | August 11, 2018 at 10:35 am | Reply

    My Dad used to laugh about his experiences when posted during WWII at FDR’s Hyde Park on the Hudson. One of the things he couldn’t say without laughing was how Winston Churchill was in the habit of coming out and peeing on the president’s lawn.

