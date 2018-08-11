This is America: Woman urinates in public

One of the signs that public order in America is unraveling is public urination and defecation. See:
- Public defecation, urination & drug use in San Francisco
- BART hopes “I’m not a bathroom” courtesy poster will stop public defecation
- San Francisco goes down the toilet. Public health hazard!
- Infectious disease expert warns that San Francisco is becoming dirtier than slums in India and Brazil
- Appalling street conditions in San Francisco drive away a major convention
- Transgender jogger poops on people’s lawns in Colorado; claims First Amendment right
- Mystery pooper at NJ high school is school superintendent
- Occupy D.C. bum defecates in street
- Teachers behaving badly: lesbian rape and urinating in classroom
- Starbucks ‘inclusive’ restrooms: blood-spattered walls, used needles & poop
More perverse is a bill (AB-5) introduced in California’s state assembly that would make it a right to pee in public. Thankfully, AB-5 died in 2014.
Few of us had actually witnessed public defecation or urination.
But the public urination of a woman in Hawaii, while sitting on a (bus stop?) bench, was captured on video and posted on Facebook by Cecilia Kailiwai, who lives in Kapolei, Hawaii, with this comment:
Wow! Just wow! To know that I have sat on that bench a few times! Never again!
You can actually see the urine dribble down (beginning at the 0.08 mark):
Here are the before and after screenshots I took from the video, showing without a doubt that there was no urine beneath the bench before the woman sat down.
This just in… Bear shits in the woods, Film to follow at 9:00PM E.S.T
AND THEN,she sits back down WHERE SHE JUST PEED and EATS! Even wild animals know better than that….
I know, right???!!!
What a frigging PIG.
Just when you thought you had already seen the most disgusting human behavior possible, she comes along. The fact that she used the tissue to wipe her legs and the pavement then put the same tissues in her purse so she could use them again to eat…!
Animals are cleaner for themselves than this … creature.
These Demonrat hell-holes look like third-world countries. I could never live in, nor do I ever want to visit, any of these places. I have a hand washing obsession that would keep me away from them. I’ll just stay home.😎
Only in a progressive’s mind would this be considered a “right.”
Demorats must be so proud:
San Francisco says the number of homeless encampments is down but that between July 1 and July 25, 2018, the city’s information service portal received around 2,000 calls about human feces on San Fran sidewalks — nearly 80 calls per day.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/393382-pelosis-district-san-francisco-city-officials-are-getting-nearly-80-poop-calls-per-day/
It’s the call of the wild. Hellowwwwwww!.
Oink oink. That’s why there are so many illnesses,, bacterium, plagues, bipolars, nuts, criminals, homeless, drug addicts roaming the streets, in addition to the illegals sneaking in day and night. It will never end, before Trump, now, and after Trump.
No shock there. 10 worst cities, counties and states have been run into the ground by progressives.
I have never seen that until now. Wish I hadn’t seen it. Awful.
My Dad used to laugh about his experiences when posted during WWII at FDR’s Hyde Park on the Hudson. One of the things he couldn’t say without laughing was how Winston Churchill was in the habit of coming out and peeing on the president’s lawn.
