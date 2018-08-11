Normalizing Satanism in America: Demon statue in Arkansas state capitol; satanic highway cleanup in Indiana

The Oxford Dictionaries defines “norm” as something that is usual, typical, or standard. To “normalize” some deviant thing or behavior, therefore, is to make that object or behavior a “norm” — that is, making it acceptable by having the public perceive it as usual, typical, standard, and humdrum ordinary.

America has already surrendered to sodomy and “transgenderism” (a biological impossibility). What is underway now is the normalization of evil — of deviant predilection and behaviors like pedophilia, bestiality, cannibalism, and satanism. See:

This post is about the continuing efforts to normalize satanism and satanists via:

The installation of a satanic statue in the state capitol of Arkansas. A satanic group adopting a stretch of highway in Indiana.

(1) Statue of Satan in Arkansas State Capitol

America already has public satanic statues and monuments in Detroit, Michigan, in a veterans park in Belle Plaine, MN, and in a park in Boca Raton, Florida, installed by a public school teacher no less.

Now, a long planned-for statue of Satan will be installed right next to a Ten Commandments monument on the capitol grounds of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Last year, tens of thousands of people signed a petition asking the Arkansas state government to reject an application by the Satanic Temple to install a statue of Satan in the state capitol — to no avail.

Now comes news that the demon statue is set to be unveiled next Thursday, August 16, 2018.

There’s a petition asking the Arkansas state government to reject the statue. The petition will be hand delivered to:

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

his Secretary of State Mark Martin

and Arkansas’ Capitol Arts & Grounds Commission members

As of this morning, there were 25,018 signatures; 40,000 signatures are needed. To sign the petition, go here.

(2) Highway Cleanup by Satanic Temple of Indiana

Another way to normalize satanism is for satanic groups to present themselves as just another “ordinary” civic group.

To that end, the Satanic Temple of Indiana has adopted a stretch of U.S. 421 for cleanup.

Fox 59 reports, July 9, 2018, that the Satanic Temple Indiana has completed their first highway cleanup project as part of its “Inverted Crossroads” campaign.

Note: “Inverted crossroads” is really an inverted, upside-down cross.

The satanists adopted a stretch of US 421 and they are required to complete at least four cleanings throughout the year. Their portion of US 421 begins at US 32 and runs south for two miles. As part of the highway cleanup program, a sign will go up promoting the Satanic group.

Damien Blackmoor, the co-head of Satanic Temple’s chapter in Indiana, said: “The cleaning initiative is a great way to get our chapter members involved while giving back to the state. We’re all very excited for this campaign.”

John Horvat, Vice-President of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), reminds us that this highway cleanup by Satanic Temple of Indiana is part of a continuing effort by Satanists “to break down the barriers of horror towards the EVIL ONE. This is the last thing that our nation needs. Satanism brings God’s anger on our country. And making the public insensitive to it and even accepting it as normal only increases the problem.”

There’s a petition telling Indiana’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to stop promoting Satanism by allowing satanists to participate in the state’s “Adopt a Highway” program as if they were just another civic group. Sign the petition here.

