Normalizing Satanism in America: Demon statue in Arkansas state capitol; satanic highway cleanup in Indiana

The Oxford Dictionaries defines “norm” as something that is usual, typical, or standard. To “normalize” some deviant thing or behavior, therefore, is to make that object or behavior a “norm” — that is, making it acceptable by having the public perceive it as usual, typical, standard, and humdrum ordinary.
This post is about the continuing efforts to normalize satanism and satanists via:
- The installation of a satanic statue in the state capitol of Arkansas.
- A satanic group adopting a stretch of highway in Indiana.
(1) Statue of Satan in Arkansas State Capitol
America already has public satanic statues and monuments in Detroit, Michigan, in a veterans park in Belle Plaine, MN, and in a park in Boca Raton, Florida, installed by a public school teacher no less.
Now, a long planned-for statue of Satan will be installed right next to a Ten Commandments monument on the capitol grounds of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Last year, tens of thousands of people signed a petition asking the Arkansas state government to reject an application by the Satanic Temple to install a statue of Satan in the state capitol — to no avail.
Now comes news that the demon statue is set to be unveiled next Thursday, August 16, 2018.
There’s a petition asking the Arkansas state government to reject the statue. The petition will be hand delivered to:
- Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
- his Secretary of State Mark Martin
- and Arkansas’ Capitol Arts & Grounds Commission members
As of this morning, there were 25,018 signatures; 40,000 signatures are needed. To sign the petition, go here.
(2) Highway Cleanup by Satanic Temple of Indiana
Another way to normalize satanism is for satanic groups to present themselves as just another “ordinary” civic group.
To that end, the Satanic Temple of Indiana has adopted a stretch of U.S. 421 for cleanup.
Fox 59 reports, July 9, 2018, that the Satanic Temple Indiana has completed their first highway cleanup project as part of its “Inverted Crossroads” campaign.
Note: “Inverted crossroads” is really an inverted, upside-down cross.
The satanists adopted a stretch of US 421 and they are required to complete at least four cleanings throughout the year. Their portion of US 421 begins at US 32 and runs south for two miles. As part of the highway cleanup program, a sign will go up promoting the Satanic group.
Damien Blackmoor, the co-head of Satanic Temple’s chapter in Indiana, said: “The cleaning initiative is a great way to get our chapter members involved while giving back to the state. We’re all very excited for this campaign.”
John Horvat, Vice-President of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP), reminds us that this highway cleanup by Satanic Temple of Indiana is part of a continuing effort by Satanists “to break down the barriers of horror towards the EVIL ONE. This is the last thing that our nation needs. Satanism brings God’s anger on our country. And making the public insensitive to it and even accepting it as normal only increases the problem.”
There’s a petition telling Indiana’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to stop promoting Satanism by allowing satanists to participate in the state’s “Adopt a Highway” program as if they were just another civic group. Sign the petition here.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
These ppl are so confusing. What do they expect to get at the end?? Beach front condo in Hawaii?? If you openly reject the Trinity, the source of love and life to follow the Malicious Enemy you surely must have understood what you are rejecting. Do these ppl really hate everything? Or is this just a cool fad? At least the chosenites actually seem to hate everyone but themselves so it makes sense they follow Moloch
I would love to hear all of them say when facing a very desperate situation, will they implore God’s help? Will they repent? “Oh GOD, please help me, don’t abandon me!” Or “GOD, please save my child” and GOD is so merciful HE will come to their rescue. Your will be done!
After they’re all done cleaning the highway in Indiana, I hope the Satanists don’t forget to jump in the garbage bags themselves to be thrown out with the rest of the trash.
A “demon” is made and completed by Ritual 666 Sodomy.
This all began in ernst in “1971” as the Masonic “New Age”
commenced…and of course the Talmud promotes Sodomy by “3 years of age”.
This is all synogogue of saran ( aka masonic) ) …
and because of the impact of the ganglia at the base of the spine, it changes how the brain/mind works…and the “3rd eye” is opened. Aka thr hirn in the midldle of the eyes.
The US is owned and operated by Rotchild via worthles-UTTERLY WORTHLESS paper script. And the US is the Goat facing east, as Great Britain is the “Red” Dragon-
the satanic 666 “m-o-n-e-y” power.
Only N Korea, Syria and Iran are the remaining countries
not on the Rotchild system. There is your WW3 menu.
Thankyou for your excellent post. Not many “men” remain-
as they all became like women…aka faggots.
Shalom,
alefp
Oh, let’s not get our panties in a twist over a bunch of stupid white kids rebelling against your Christian beliefs. If Satan ever appeared to one of them, they poo their pants and cry. Let them have their fun. Ignore them while they grow up.
“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he doesn’t exist.” -Charles Baudelaire
The second greatest trick of the Devil is to whisper sibilantly in our ears — as you are doing — that satanists are just “a bunch of stupid white kids rebelling against your Christian beliefs”.
Alas, the Democrat Party, such as it is, eliminated God from it’s platform some years ago. They did not want to appear the party with the divine Trinity in their pamphlets, leave that to the heathen Republicans.
Being a former firefighter and a retired cop I have seen horrible things. I was also a soldier and saw worse. But at that moment of extreme unction I have never seen anyone cry out for Satan. No, they beseech God in their hour of need; good old God, the Lord of Hosts.
Yesterday, at a serviceman’s funeral at the Boscawen Veteran’s Cemetery, I witnessed something special. A small group of the faithful come together to pay their last respects to deceased veteran. A catholic priest, an honor guard, our Flag, a bugler playing taps, moist eyes, and prayers for a safe journey.
Satan was kept at bay in Boscawen, NH, in the Veteran’s Cemetery, yesterday by a few of us. Be it always that way.
