Unhinged: Democrat drives to man’s house & shoots him after political disagreement on Facebook

From Daily Mail: Facebook dispute boiled over into real life on Monday when a Democrat drove over to another man’s home and shot him.

Brian Sebring, 44, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested for shooting Alex Stephens, 46, also of Tampa, in the thigh and buttocks after their online disagreement.

Police say the row began when the two men disagreed over politics on Facebook, and Stephens reportedly began sending Sebring ‘explicit messages and threats’.

In response, Sebring armed himself with an AR-15 and a Glock and drove over to Stephens’ house in Wallace Ave – just two miles away from his own home, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

When he arrived, with his Glock in a holster tucked in his waistband, he honked his horn and waited for Stephens to come out to confront him about the messages, police say. When Stephens saw Sebring, he charged towards him, which was when the suspect opened fire.

‘The victim ran away and the defendant fled the scene,’ police said.

Stephens was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting.

Police did not explain the nature of the political dispute on Facebook which ignited the row, and it is not apparent on either of their pages.

It is unclear who Stephens, a felon, supports politically, but Sebring, a pizza delivery driver and married father-of-two, is a registered Democrat who follows Barack Obama on Twitter.

It’s not clear how the men know each other although both attended Tampa’s Robinson High School, in different years.

Sebring, of Leila Avenue, turned himself in and was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

He was booked into the Hillsborough County jail and his bail set at $9,500.

See also:

DCG

Drudge has gone to the dark side. Use Whatfinger News instead, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!