The Trump Effect: The new and improved Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un used to wear severe “Mao” suits.

This is what the formerly dour Kim Jong Un wore on August 7, 2018, while visiting a fish pickling factory (source: UPI):

The beaming Kim looks so relaxed, I hardly recognized it’s him.

He has also eased up on anti-U.S. propaganda, and turned over remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War as he’d promised he would at the historic summit meeting with President Trump last month in Singapore.

Astonishing . . . .

None of this, of course, means U.S. relations and negotiations with North Korea will be all smooth sailing.

Just yesterday, as reported by fake news CNN, Pyongyang “issued a forceful statement…against what it said were elements of the US government which are not adhering to the spirit of the dialogue established by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Singapore summit in June.”

Little steps.

~Eowyn

