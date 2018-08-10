“Shoot me” yells suspect before being fatally shot by Florida police officer

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
DCG
Use of drugs lays the mind open to demonic influence. Satan wants to bring death and ruined lives to people, all people, but especially loves to attack the nominally Christian. The man’s unusual strength, to hold onto the taser even while he was being repeatedly tased, and his request to “shoot me!” are suggestive of that possibility.
Anyone who can’t accept the existence of supernatural evil is wearing blinders.
It’s out there, sometimes very near. Only faith in Christ and calling on the power of Christ will provide deliverance from these dilemmas.
Sounded like he was stoned but no matter when you try to attack a police officer you get what you ask for.
I do believe they need a stronger taser or a way to dial up the amps. Had they had one maybe he would be alive but no matter you can’t break the law and expect it to bend to you.
The ignorance of some of these people just slays me. My heart goes out to officers who are placed in impossible situations by those who are possessed, are high on drugs, or a drunken menace to their families and communities.
So sad,but even if ne asked for the policeman should try to shoot him in the arms,or legs,no excuse for killing a man,but what do i know
