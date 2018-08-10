Former Jew Now Orthodox Christian On Putin’s Russia

This man doesn’t see Putin the way American media sees him

What was wrong with the USSR was the militant atheism. The new Russia is not Bolshevik, but actually a self-declared Christian nation. This doesn’t mean personal piety in all its people, but it goes a long way in a good direction.

This guy is a double shot of crazy, but he makes an interesting point.

Like Russia, President Putin is powerful and dangerous, but so is President Trump.

Being strong and capable of violence does not equate with being evil. Both leaders are embracing Jesus Christ openly. And this, in stark contrast to the secular opinions in both countries. We need to pray for them both.

And we each need to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and the other things we need will be granted to us as well.

♞