Do millennials know the First Amendment? Take a wild guess…

From the YouTube video description:
“Campus Reform Media Director Cabot Phillips went to Columbia University to see what young people knew about the First Amendment and what they thought the line was between hate speech and free speech.”
Pathetic.
DCG
Drudge has gone to the dark side. Use Whatfinger News instead, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Shocking! – Not.
What’s the point of public (i.e., government) schools, which suck billions of taxpayer dollars, when they don’t teach our young even the fundamentals of the U.S. Constitution?
LikeLike