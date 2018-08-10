Do millennials know the First Amendment? Take a wild guess…

Posted on August 10, 2018 by | 1 Comment

From the YouTube video description:

“Campus Reform Media Director Cabot Phillips went to Columbia University to see what young people knew about the First Amendment and what they thought the line was between hate speech and free speech.”

Pathetic.

DCG

One response to “Do millennials know the First Amendment? Take a wild guess…

  1. Dr. Eowyn | August 10, 2018 at 4:40 am | Reply

    Shocking! – Not.

    What’s the point of public (i.e., government) schools, which suck billions of taxpayer dollars, when they don’t teach our young even the fundamentals of the U.S. Constitution?

    Like

