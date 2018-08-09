Ohio Voter Fraud: 170 registered voters are over 116 years old; 124 are 218 years old!

Eric Eggers is the research director at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and the author of the new book, Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election.

In an article for Breitbart on August 8, 2018, Eggers uses the tight margin of victory (1,700 votes or less than 1%) of Republican Troy Balderson in last Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional district, to underscore the very real problem of voter fraud in that district and across the U.S.

Eggers writes:



For the past four years, George Soros has spent millions of dollars trying to weaken Ohio’s election security by funding efforts to both block its implementation of Voter ID and prevent the state from removing inaccurate registrations.

Eggers points out that although the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision earlier this year, ruled in favor of Ohio’s efforts to ensure election security, there are still problems with Ohio elections even with voter ID and cleansed voter rolls. When the Government Accountability Institute accessed Ohio’s voting data last August, it was discovered that:

Ohio’s 12th Congressional district has 170 registered voters listed as being over 116 years old . That’s 10% of Republican Troy Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots.

. That’s 10% of Republican Troy Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots. The majority of the 170 very old registered voters — 124 in all — were all, curiously, born on January 1, 1800, and are 218 years old !!!

in all — were all, curiously, born on January 1, 1800, and Of those 170 over-116-year-old, i.e., dead, registered voters, 72 “voted” in the 2016 election .

Below are the 170 registered voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional district who are more than 116 years old. Those with a date of birth of 1800-01-01 are a whopping 218 years old:

voter_id | dob

OH0011637652 | 1900-01-01 OH0011637921 | 1900-01-01 OH0017234187 | 1800-01-01 OH0012738415 | 1800-01-01 OH0017305832 | 1800-01-01 OH0017311124 | 1800-01-01 OH0017311145 | 1800-01-01 OH0016917034 | 1901-01-01 OH0012735196 | 1800-01-01 OH0011641642 | 1900-01-01 OH0012678212 | 1800-01-01 OH0012693999 | 1800-01-01 OH0016812681 | 1901-01-01 OH0012695654 | 1800-01-01 OH0017286888 | 1800-01-01 OH0017286865 | 1800-01-01 OH0017353900 | 1800-01-01 OH0012697368 | 1800-01-01 OH0016915540 | 1901-01-01 OH0011643232 | 1900-01-01 OH0011643423 | 1900-01-01 OH0012711188 | 1800-01-01 OH0017301869 | 1800-01-01 OH0011644093 | 1900-01-01 OH0011644110 | 1900-01-01 OH0011644107 | 1900-01-01 OH0017320610 | 1800-01-01 OH0017301203 | 1800-01-01 OH0016916383 | 1901-01-01 OH0017305005 | 1800-01-01 OH0017278937 | 1800-01-01 OH0016818167 | 1901-01-01 OH0017387837 | 1800-01-01 OH0017325117 | 1800-01-01 OH0017227118 | 1800-01-01 OH0017230758 | 1800-01-01 OH0017286350 | 1800-01-01 OH0016830682 | 1901-01-01 OH0017284690 | 1800-01-01 OH0017284669 | 1800-01-01 OH0017231802 | 1800-01-01 OH0016918578 | 1901-01-01 OH0017302338 | 1800-01-01 OH0012692773 | 1800-01-01 OH0012732000 | 1800-01-01 OH0017269802 | 1800-01-01 OH0012677649 | 1800-01-01 OH0017305866 | 1800-01-01 OH0012653457 | 1800-01-01 OH0017229571 | 1800-01-01 OH0012666040 | 1800-01-01 OH0012656117 | 1800-01-01 OH0016832489 | 1901-01-01 OH0012660712 | 1800-01-01 OH0017327379 | 1800-01-01 OH0017312948 | 1800-01-01 OH0012735214 | 1800-01-01 OH0016799699 | 1901-01-01 OH0017233833 | 1800-01-01 OH0017310812 | 1800-01-01 OH0024044530 | 1900-01-01 OH0019024757 | 1800-01-01 OH0012740723 | 1800-01-01 OH0016805664 | 1901-01-01 OH0017356470 | 1800-01-01 OH0012689899 | 1800-01-01 OH0012731666 | 1800-01-01 OH0016813297 | 1901-01-01 OH0016813282 | 1901-01-01 OH0017287259 | 1800-01-01 OH0012659102 | 1800-01-01 OH0012712918 | 1800-01-01 OH0016834975 | 1901-01-01 OH0016806227 | 1901-01-01 OH0017311172 | 1800-01-01 OH0017309764 | 1800-01-01 OH0017296440 | 1800-01-01 OH0012695508 | 1800-01-01 OH0012668356 | 1800-01-01 OH0016834217 | 1901-01-01 OH0017230358 | 1800-01-01 OH0017245548 | 1800-01-01 OH0011659724 | 1900-01-01 OH0017237799 | 1800-01-01 OH0017235297 | 1800-01-01 OH0012679650 | 1800-01-01 OH0012659993 | 1800-01-01 OH0012659983 | 1800-01-01 OH0016801883 | 1901-01-01 OH0017312440 | 1800-01-01 OH0012734308 | 1800-01-01 OH0012700383 | 1800-01-01 OH0016825941 | 1901-01-01 OH0012703655 | 1800-01-01 OH0012653419 | 1800-01-01 OH0012653540 | 1800-01-01 OH0017236685 | 1800-01-01 OH0016806947 | 1901-01-01 OH0011663097 | 1900-01-01 OH0016810749 | 1901-01-01 OH0012654750 | 1800-01-01 OH0011664161 | 1900-01-01 OH0017275119 | 1800-01-01 OH0017310564 | 1800-01-01 OH0017310213 | 1800-01-01 OH0017227491 | 1800-01-01 OH0012670839 | 1800-01-01 OH0012700429 | 1800-01-01 OH0011667376 | 1900-01-01 OH0012712010 | 1800-01-01 OH0016834288 | 1901-01-01 OH0017348049 | 1800-01-01 OH0016804397 | 1901-01-01 OH0017306061 | 1800-01-01 OH0017306063 | 1800-01-01 OH0017306059 | 1800-01-01 OH0012697487 | 1800-01-01 OH0012692778 | 1800-01-01 OH0012712949 | 1800-01-01 OH0017310727 | 1800-01-01 OH0011670710 | 1900-01-01 OH0011670930 | 1900-01-01 OH0011671278 | 1900-01-01 OH0012714962 | 1800-01-01 OH0011671593 | 1900-01-01 OH0012655364 | 1800-01-01 OH0012661325 | 1800-01-01 OH0017305053 | 1800-01-01 OH0011673764 | 1900-01-01 OH0017279030 | 1800-01-01 OH0017301024 | 1800-01-01 OH0011674688 | 1900-01-01 OH0017324804 | 1800-01-01 OH0017234119 | 1800-01-01 OH0012665181 | 1800-01-01 OH0017283193 | 1800-01-01 OH0017283204 | 1800-01-01 OH0012698150 | 1800-01-01 OH0017385349 | 1800-01-01 OH0017285301 | 1800-01-01 OH0012697456 | 1800-01-01 OH0012733367 | 1800-01-01 OH0017301988 | 1800-01-01 OH0011677706 | 1900-01-01 OH0012659839 | 1800-01-01 OH0012693505 | 1800-01-01 OH0012703679 | 1800-01-01 OH0022026384 | 1900-01-01 OH0017234048 | 1800-01-01 OH0017286082 | 1800-01-01 OH0017284993 | 1800-01-01 OH0017286315 | 1800-01-01 OH0011679114 | 1900-01-01 OH0011679130 | 1900-01-01 OH0017271020 | 1800-01-01 OH0017300085 | 1800-01-01 OH0022166939 | 1900-01-01 OH0012662920 | 1800-01-01 OH0012719527 | 1800-01-01 OH0017311700 | 1800-01-01 OH0012669331 | 1800-01-01 OH0017301689 | 1800-01-01 OH0017230590 | 1800-01-01 OH0017300314 | 1800-01-01 OH0017300323 | 1800-01-01 OH0012740779 | 1800-01-01 OH0017230853 | 1800-01-01 OH0017279043 | 1800-01-01 OH0021903884 | 1900-10-08 OH0017285437 | 1800-01-01

Note that the 170 dead registered voters are only in one Congressional district in Ohio — the 12th. Who knows how many dead voters are registered in all of Ohio and in other states?

Eggers points out that “Electing a Democrat as the state’s top elections official would undoubtedly roll back the hard-won safeguards Ohio has implemented. And…as goes Ohio, so goes the Presidency.”

