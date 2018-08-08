War on Free Speech: TPTB’s concerted attack on Infowars

The longtime motto of Alex Jones’ Infowars is “There’s a war on for your mind”.
That war has just ratcheted up into nothing less than a war on our First Amendment right to free speech.
On August 6, 2018, in the space of 12 hours, three tech giants — Apple, Google (YouTube), and Facebook — banned Alex Jones and Infowars. Twitter is the lone holdout, for now, but reportedly is under great pressure to join the others in the ban.
According to the New York Times, Facebook banned Jones and removed four pages belonging to him — including one with nearly 1.7 million followers — for “accumulating too many strikes,” whatever that means. Facebook refuses to say how many strikes is too many; nor has it answered questions on how long Jones will be banned or whether Facebook will be reviewing similar content posted by other “right-wing conspiracy theorists”.
For its part, YouTube banned Infowars for “content violations”. In February, YouTube said Jones had violated its policies regarding harassment and bullying when a video claiming that David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting propagandist, was a “crisis actor.” Last month, YouTube took down four of Jones’ videos for “hate speech against Muslim and transgender people,” as well as footage of a child being shoved to the ground. YouTube said the videos had violated its policies pertaining to hate speech, harassment and child endangerment.
Others are piling on: Spotify has banned Jones’ podcasts; Pinterest; LinkedIn; MailChimp (Jones’ email service), and Disqus.
Vox (@voxdotcom) is now pushing for banning Stephen Crowder, Lauren Southern, Paul Joseph Watson, Stefan Molyneux, Mark Dice, Gavin McInnes and other “harmful” and “extreme” commentators.
According to Salon, which applauds the censorship of Infowars:
The timing isn’t random. In recent weeks, a group of progressive activists has dialed up efforts to pressure these distribution platforms to drop Infowars. That pressure, which comes at a time when court proceedings against Jones have finally begun in earnest, created the momentum that led to this decision…. Jared Holt, a researcher from Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way… has been instrumental in getting social media and other internet platforms to give Infowars the boot.
Right Wing Watch is a website sponsored by People for the American Way (PFAW). The latter was founded by Hollywood producer Norman Lear in 1980 to combat the Christian right. Alec Baldwin and Seth MacFarlane (creator of the abominable TV series Family Guy) are among the members of PFAW’s board of directors. George Soros‘ Open Society Institute is a major PFAW donor.
Below is Alex Jones’ statement on Internet censorship:
Across the board in what appears to be a highly-coordinated effort to silence the message behind Infowars and Alex Jones, most major social media, backbone utilities associated with our web site and video platforms have launched unprecedented account bans and suspensions on virtually all of our channels.
Regardless of what you think of me, and what you have heard indirectly through third-party sources, you are clearly witnessing a 21st century purge of an ideology.
And even if you don’t agree with our message that everyone should exercise their right to question the status quo, you should be very concerned about what’s happening.
Because this ideology that is now under attack is the same ideology that played a pivotal role in founding this great nation: challenging the establishment systems with independent ideas that encourage new debates and discussions.
For more than a year, we have witnessed the mainstream news media and Democratic groups tell us that the manipulation of social media could turn an election.
By their own admission, social media would be the most viable option to alter the course of the nation, influence millions of people, and shut down free speech and personal expression that questions the status quo.
We have been told that one of the greatest threats to our democracy is the manipulation of the information that we receive on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
Now, these same groups that have been telling us that free speech must be defended against those who seek to control it on our news feeds, have launched a full-scale war on the free speech and information that they disagree with.
There is no question that large social media companies have become the nation’s premiere source of information, referring hundreds of millions to news and information.
Although these groups are private entities, their scale has achieved them a monopoly on the free flow of information.
Much like the FCC rules that the airwaves and cable should be equally accessible to all in the public trust, these modes of communication should be equally open to the same access, and not subject to control by those who may choose to disagree with the information itself. Is a different opinion enough to silence an entire ideology?
I do not claim to always be right. But the accusations leveled at me are distortions of the truth and have been used systematically to impeach my character.
But this coordinated action by the establishment to silence me has only awakened a new resolve in those who now see more clearly than ever how the establishment systems will go to any length to shut down free speech and information that questions the status quo.
This is a turning point for our nation. Will you rally behind the principles of free speech, or will you concede to having your ability to access new ideas and information restricted and controlled by those who believe you cannot think for yourself?
If we allow this level of censorship to continue, how long before it becomes normalized?
How long before it’s not Alex Jones and Infowars being shut down on major platforms, but any ideology that disagrees with the establishment status quo? We must rally behind the principles that founded this great nation, and not allow deep censorship to become normalized and accepted.
This is war.
Today, it’s Infowars.
Tomorrow, it’ll be Breitbart and other conservatives sites, including Fellowship of the Minds.
WWG1WGA: Where We Go One, We Go All.
Stand up to the bullies and support Alex Jones and Infowars:
- Ask President Trump to step in. Remind him that the Alternative Media helped elect him in 2016:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
- Send a message to the White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
- Sign up for Infowars‘ newsletter: go here. (Wired Sources reports that nearly 6 million people have subscribed to Infowars newsletter in the 48 hours following the social media purge.)
~Eowyn
Drudge has gone to the dark side. Use Whatfinger News instead, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
I sent an email to NB today suggesting they might want to start exploring alternative commenting formats.
If Disqus is going to ban comments at Infowars, how long before they do the same to NewsBusters and CNSNews?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Drudge has gone to the dark side. Use Whatfinger News instead, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!”
Thank you for the tip, Dr. Eowyn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros is pure evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Dr. Eowyn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As mad Maxine Waters, a very low IQ individual, public enemy number one CAIR is Hamas and BLM types are lauded while Jews and Christians are further castigated daily. Damn I’m still praying the most holy rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary everyday in gratitude for the election of president Donald Trump. # Fuck fascist left wingers
LikeLiked by 1 person