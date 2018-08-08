The arrogance of the deep state Caption Contest

This is the 182nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the GIF:

About the GIF: On July 12, 2018, FBI agent Peter Strzok testified at an extraordinary congressional hearing, where he comported himself with arrogance and disdain and, at one point, wiggled strangely like a snake. See “FBI agent Peter Strzok looked possessed; wiggles like a snake like Hillary Clinton”.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (Ha Ha!), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Hey, Strzok. Just remember that every pact with the Devil has an expiration date.”

~Eowyn