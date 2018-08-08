The arrogance of the deep state Caption Contest

Posted on August 8, 2018 by | 14 Comments

This is the 182nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the GIF:

About the GIF: On July 12, 2018, FBI agent Peter Strzok testified at an extraordinary congressional hearing, where he comported himself with arrogance and disdain and, at one point, wiggled strangely like a snake. See “FBI agent Peter Strzok looked possessed; wiggles like a snake like Hillary Clinton”.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the "LEAVE A REPLY" box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (Ha Ha!), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Hey, Strzok. Just remember that every pact with the Devil has an expiration date.”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

14 responses to “The arrogance of the deep state Caption Contest

  1. Crackerbaby | August 8, 2018 at 4:23 am | Reply

    What a slap-able face!
    “Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell

  2. Stovepipe | August 8, 2018 at 4:59 am | Reply

    “HaHaHa..I have hemorrhoids..and no one knows but me and Lisa”.

  3. smkay | August 8, 2018 at 5:15 am | Reply

    I just love wearing Melissa’s panties.

  4. smkay | August 8, 2018 at 5:21 am | Reply

    Hee Hee Hee… Can’t touch me!

  5. aarrdy | August 8, 2018 at 5:23 am | Reply

    Trump warned us about this Snake

  6. Collie D | August 8, 2018 at 6:11 am | Reply

    Take it easy Pee Wee Herman

  7. Alma | August 8, 2018 at 6:12 am | Reply

    Sorry, I’ve got to get used to wearing pampers.

  8. christy | August 8, 2018 at 6:49 am | Reply

    “I’m too sexy for this hearing, too sexy for this hearing.”

  10. Ronbo | August 8, 2018 at 6:59 am | Reply

    Caption: I’m the guy you used to beat up on the playground. I told you I’d get even.

  11. linda stewart | August 8, 2018 at 7:16 am | Reply

    I did not fart….my alternate personality did!

  12. Jurist | August 8, 2018 at 7:19 am | Reply

    The first recorded demon possession where the demon is a tranny.

  13. MyBrainHurts | August 8, 2018 at 7:41 am | Reply

    Stop it, you silly goose!

