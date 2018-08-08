The arrogance of the deep state Caption Contest

This is the 182nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the GIF:
About the GIF: On July 12, 2018, FBI agent Peter Strzok testified at an extraordinary congressional hearing, where he comported himself with arrogance and disdain and, at one point, wiggled strangely like a snake. See “FBI agent Peter Strzok looked possessed; wiggles like a snake like Hillary Clinton”.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (Ha Ha!), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
“Hey, Strzok. Just remember that every pact with the Devil has an expiration date.”
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
What a slap-able face!
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
“HaHaHa..I have hemorrhoids..and no one knows but me and Lisa”.
🤞🏼
I just love wearing Melissa’s panties.
Hee Hee Hee… Can’t touch me!
Trump warned us about this Snake
Take it easy Pee Wee Herman
Sorry, I’ve got to get used to wearing pampers.
“I’m too sexy for this hearing, too sexy for this hearing.”
Caption: I’m the guy you used to beat up on the playground. I told you I’d get even.
I did not fart….my alternate personality did!
The first recorded demon possession where the demon is a tranny.
Stop it, you silly goose!
