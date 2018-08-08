Our would be rulers unite to crush us

A shadow looms over our freedoms
With the defeat of the Clinton crime family in the last election, we see a convergence of the main stream media, the tech giants and governments hostile to our liberties. Since the 2016 election these entities have increasingly closed rank to form a unified block.
I have felt it, a darkness creeping across the land.
You have felt it, too.
It has now become overt, its mask removed, and is openly silencing our freedom of speech. Let’s call the removal of Alex Jones a signal to us all. We don’t have to agree with his opinions or style. The message to all of us is clear:
“We are too big for you. You can’t win a fight against something as big as Apple or Google or Facebook, much less the EU or China.”
Alex has become our canary in a coal mine. His silence a signal that our air is more toxic. It won’t stop with InfoWars. It will seek to force the will of the Puppeteers on us all.
There will be no more freedom of speech, or religion.
The Constitution will be removed or nullified
…if they win.
But our trust isn’t in Donald Trump or Alex Jones,
but in the Lord of Hosts.
And if we gather with Him…
“The LORD will grant that the enemies who rise up against you will be defeated before you. They will come at you from one direction but flee from you in seven.” – Deuteronomy 28:7
♞
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Onward Christian soldiers.
kommonsentsjane
TD . . . I think most of us are 100% with you in this. They are squeezing out all forms of balanced speech. At least the head of Twitter has not nixed Alex Jones. You don’t have to like what he says, but if he does not have the right to say whatever . . . then neither to you or I.
Great Article!
The attack on Alex Jones and InfoWars began with Sandy Hook. Jones is also sued by a group of Sandy Hook parents, but he has chosen not to fight the lawsuit by disputing the fake Sandy Hook school shooting. If this concerted attack on him — and on our First Amendment right to free speech — doesn’t change his mind to go on the offensive and present in court the plentiful evidence netizens have compiled on Sandy Hook being fake, then nothing will.
If A Jones does not fight the suit, that would make me think he cut a deal to withhold the evidence/arguments in exchange for something. Why would he not present the evidence, which is overwhelming that Sandy Hook is a total fabrication?
Who knows? Maybe FOTM will be next on the chopping block .. or other excellent sites we visit to get our daily news. Realizing that people are finally waking up to their agenda, the globalist “masters of the universe” are now in high gear pushing their Orwellian agenda.
I think that if the Infowars takedown sticks, then the next target will be Drudge Report, Fox News, Rush, etc. They’ll get around to banning FOTM eventually, but the big fish will be fried first.
Legislation is needed to ensure that tech companies abide by the 1st Amendment!
Twitter isn’t taking Alex down. Libs are furious about that.
The media is openly celebrating Jones being banned. And they wonder why Trump calls them #fakenews and the enemy of the people. Clueless b@stards…
I happen to like Alex Jones and Infowars, and I understand that many people do not.
It doesn’t matter if you like Jones and his program or not: If they can silence him, they can silence everyone else. And Jones has stated—very credibly—that that is precisely what they have every intention of doing.
We are living in a time when—like 1968—more can happen in one month than can happen in a decade, or so it seems. So the first thing I do—and I still admit that I am STILL getting red-pilled—is thank God for what I do have and that I’m still here. And I listen and learn on a daily basis.
And I understand we are living in tumultuous times. I personally suspect, very strongly, that the Anti-Christ of Revelation is alive on Earth now. Whether he is or not, I understand that President Trump represents a real existential threat to the current ruling order of things. So there is a lot behind the scenes we’re not hearing about or seeing yet. I do imagine the fight is getting desperate: Forget—for a moment—the street theater of ANTIFA: The Elites themselves are still figuring out how to squash the entire populist and nationalist movement. This is happening around the world.
Let’s stay informed and keep posting here on FOTM. And let’s also realize there are other platforms out there. A new one, DEDICATED to Free Speech, is Mike Adams’ (The Health Ranger) new platform, REAL.video. Check it out and bookmark it, please! He promises REAL.video will NEVER censor anything as long as it’s legal and not porn. (And ALL of Infowars’ and SGT Report’s videos can be found there.) We MUST do this: We CAN NO LONGER TRUST You Tube or Google.
So, Yes, I do know and feel we are living in a time when I can practically feel someone—some evil force, gaining momentum—breathing down my neck. But let us also remember that THEATRICALITY is the only trick of novelty the Devil has left: From his past history, we know his bag of tricks is pretty shop-worn. Let Us Draw Near to God and keep Him UPPERMOST in our minds and hearts at all times. Because “Fight not flesh and blood but principalities in high places,” and that the Real War is between Christ and Satan. So we already know how it’s going to turn out.
In the meantime, we must Fight for Freedom!
I’ve often wondered if “Kent State” – “Ruby Ridge” – “Waco Texas” – The Nevada Ranch StandOff, – the Sandy Hook event, and unknown other Events were simply “Deliberate Test Event Actions by SWAT” to practice for some future Big Event.. SWAT members are Very Carefully Screened & Psycologically Profiled for their un-questioned obedience to the Command to Fire.”
Excellent! Gives me hope. I will be sharing this one with everyone I know. Thank you.
Would you believe that the lightweights at Pinterest have also cut off Alex Jones!
I have to speak to the content of the posted article, which cites Deuteronomy 28:7. Verse 7 is only one of the promises, and it begins with verse 1, if WE LISTEN and TAKE HEED to ALL of His commands.
There is a price to be paid for verse seven, and its one through six…
“Deu 28:1 And it shall be if listening you will listen to the voice of Jehovah your God, taking heed to do all His commandments which I command you this day, Jehovah your God shall give you to be on high above all nations of the earth.
Deu 28:2 And all these blessings shall come on you and overtake you if you will listen to the voice of Jehovah your God.
Deu 28:3 You shall be blessed in the city, and you shall be blessed in the field.
Deu 28:4 The fruit of your body shall be blessed, and the fruit of your ground, and the fruit of your livestock, the offspring of your oxen, and the young ones of your flock.
Deu 28:5 Your basket and your kneading trough shall be blessed.
Deu 28:6 You shall be blessed when you come in, and you shall be blessed when you go out.
Deu 28:7 Jehovah shall cause your enemies that rise up against you to be stricken before your face. They shall come out against you one way, and flee before you seven ways.
