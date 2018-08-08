Our would be rulers unite to crush us

A shadow looms over our freedoms

With the defeat of the Clinton crime family in the last election, we see a convergence of the main stream media, the tech giants and governments hostile to our liberties. Since the 2016 election these entities have increasingly closed rank to form a unified block.

I have felt it, a darkness creeping across the land.

You have felt it, too.

It has now become overt, its mask removed, and is openly silencing our freedom of speech. Let’s call the removal of Alex Jones a signal to us all. We don’t have to agree with his opinions or style. The message to all of us is clear:

“We are too big for you. You can’t win a fight against something as big as Apple or Google or Facebook, much less the EU or China.”

Alex has become our canary in a coal mine. His silence a signal that our air is more toxic. It won’t stop with InfoWars. It will seek to force the will of the Puppeteers on us all.

There will be no more freedom of speech, or religion.

The Constitution will be removed or nullified

…if they win.

But our trust isn’t in Donald Trump or Alex Jones,

but in the Lord of Hosts.

And if we gather with Him…

“The LORD will grant that the enemies who rise up against you will be defeated before you. They will come at you from one direction but flee from you in seven.” – Deuteronomy 28:7

♞