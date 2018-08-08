Obama administration freed Iraqi refugee now charged with attempted murder of cop

This story will raise your BP. Unbelievable…

From Denver Post: The man who allegedly shot a Colorado Springs police officer is a refugee from Iraq with a “lengthy criminal record,” according to an official with the Department of Homeland Security.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, entered the U.S. legally through a Chicago airport in December 2012, the official said. He arrived as a refugee and has lived in the country ever since, according to the official. Al Khammasi lived in the Colorado Springs area as a transient, DHS said.

Since arriving in the U.S., Al Khammasi has faced felony and misdemeanor charges of criminal extortion, trespassing, assault, parole violations and contempt of court, according to DHS. He faced felony weapon offenses as recently as January, the DHS official said.

Some of those charges stem from incidents that happened in Colorado.

Al Khammasi was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2013 for felony trespassing, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

He now faces charges on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing in the August 2 shooting of officer Cem Duzel.

Duzel suffered traumatic head injuries that left him in critical condition following the 3 a.m. shootout, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Duzel and Al Khammasi were taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central with gunshot wounds. Al Khammasi’s condition remains unknown.

Duzel, who remains in stable but critical condition, is tolerating nutrients, according to the latest update on social media from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Cem’s parents want CSPD and the community to know how much they appreciate the incredible outpouring of support,” according to a tweet. “Please keep Cem in your prayers and thoughts.”

Some pertinent details that the politically-correct Denver Post did not include in their article, via The Washington Times:

The Iraqi refugee was in ICE custody in 2016 but was ordered released thanks to a court decision that ruled his previous convictions for assault and a host of other crimes weren’t serious enough to deport him.

Mr. Khammasi was admitted to the U.S. in 2012 as a refugee from Iraq.

His first criminal encounters began a year later and he’s totaled at least nine encounters with police. Among those were drunken driving, trespassing, assault, extortion and illegally possessing a firearm .

Among those were drunken driving, trespassing, assault, extortion and . A Homeland Security official said he was ordered deported on June 13, 2016.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in an appeal of another deportation case finding the deportation law too vague when it came to defining crimes that rose to the level of getting legal immigrants deported .

. As a result of that case, Golicov v. Lynch, the Obama administration decided it’s deportation of Mr. Khammasi would also be overturned, so it reopened the case and released him from custody Nov. 7, 2016.

Read the whole Washington Times article here.

DCG