MS-13 kingpin whines that he can’t make more phone calls from prison: “I’m suffering in this country”

From Daily Mail: An accused MS-13 kingpin has complained about his jail conditions, beseeching a judge to relieve his suffering behind bars.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, aka ‘The Reaper’, is being held without bond in Nassau County, New York, where he faces charges of operating as a major trafficker and second-degree conspiracy.

Corea Diaz is allegedly the Northeast kingpin of the savage international gang MS-13.

However, Corea Diaz told a judge on July 31 that he is merely a devoted father who was separated from his children through no fault of his own.

‘Discrimination. I’m suffering in this country,’ Corea Diaz, 35, said in Nassau County Court, begging for an improvement to his jail conditions, Newsday reported.

Corea Diaz also complained that he’d been receiving death threats from outside jail. ‘They call me El Chapo. ‘Die, scary guy,” he told the judge, referring to the accused Sinaloa cartel leader who is awaiting trial in Brooklyn.

Corea Diaz complained that he has been unable to talk to his children. His lawyer, Scott Gross, said the suspected gang leader has been locked in a cell for about 23 hours a day and only has limited phone access.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington will now consider his requests.

Corea Diaz was extradited to New York in April from Maryland, where he also faced drug charges.

Prosecutors say he was the boss of the Long Island Sailors, an MS-13 crew, giving orders on the ground in the US. DEA officials described him as the ‘point man on the East Coast who would report to MS-13 hierarchy in El Salvador.’

An indictment alleges that Corea Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang’s drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere. He was among 16 alleged MS-13 members charged earlier this year.

In 2017, Corea Diaz allegedly ordered the murder of a rival in Elizabeth, New Jersey before police stopped the hit.

There’s evidence that the two henchmen ordered on the hit discussed where to dispose the victim’s body and how deep to dig the hole before law enforcement thwarted them, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Corea Diaz faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the top charge he faces.

Authorities believe MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants.

8 responses to “MS-13 kingpin whines that he can’t make more phone calls from prison: “I’m suffering in this country”

  1. JohnK625 | August 8, 2018 at 4:33 am | Reply

    Suffering in an American prison?

    No problem – we would be happy to transfer you to a prison in Mexico!

  2. Dr. Eowyn | August 8, 2018 at 4:38 am | Reply

    Want more MS13 terrorizing your neighborhood! Vote Democrat this November!

  3. Cabin 1954 | August 8, 2018 at 4:51 am | Reply

    Cry me a river!!!! I say deport him via airplane. Parachute optional.

  4. smkay | August 8, 2018 at 5:27 am | Reply

    Your honor, we need to transfer this outstanding citizen to Danbury’s Club Med and restore his voters rights.

  5. kommonsentsjane | August 8, 2018 at 5:54 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Without pain, there would be no suffering, without suffering we would never learn from our mistakes. To make it right, pain and suffering is the key to all windows, without it, there is no way of life.

    No pain – no gain.

    kommonsentsjane

  6. Alma | August 8, 2018 at 6:19 am | Reply

    He’s looking for an easy way out, de-port-a-tion, not so soon buddy, you do the crime you pay with time, if you make it out’o there in one piece.

  7. Maryaha | August 8, 2018 at 6:35 am | Reply

    The next sound you hear will be Cryin ‘ Chucky Schumer demanding his release since he has suffered enough already.

  8. Gretta | August 8, 2018 at 7:16 am | Reply

    You are right Maryaha, To hell with the people he’s taken their lives from them.

