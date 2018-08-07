Why we call them #FakeNews: MSM didn’t air live coverage of historic event of US soldiers’ remains coming home from NK

Posted on August 7, 2018 by | 4 Comments

Last Thursday, August 2nd, Americans witnessed history. Wait: Only those Americans watching Fox News.

At that time, Vice President Mike Pence was in Hawaii to lead the Honorable Carry Ceremony to welcome home the potential remains of US soldiers from the Korean War.

We watched it live on Fox News.

We didn’t see it live on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC nor CBS. Gee, I wonder why? Probably because this was a most historic event that would reflect well on President Trump.

How many presidents before President Trump have secured the remains of US soldiers from the “Forgotten War?”

NONE.

How many #cablenews outlets broadcast this historic event live? Only ONE.

Out of the three main cable news networks, only Fox News carried Pence’s address at the ceremony live. CNN and MSNBC, however, reported on the event over the course of their Wednesday night coverage.

Par for the course with #FakeNews.

See also:

DCG

4 responses to “Why we call them #FakeNews: MSM didn’t air live coverage of historic event of US soldiers’ remains coming home from NK

  2. Dr. Eowyn | August 7, 2018 at 5:29 am | Reply

    Do we need more evidence that the Democrat Party is the Anti-America Party?

    Like

  3. greenworxx | August 7, 2018 at 5:32 am | Reply

    One America News, thankfully, also covered the event. And, POS Jim Acosta wants President Trump to say the American press isn’t an enemy of the people. American patriots know what black hearts and souls the MSM corporation heads and most of their press have. We will not forget their traitorous actions.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Maryaha | August 7, 2018 at 6:51 am | Reply

    The left deeply and literally despise everything about America. They are a greater threat to our country than a foreign enemy.

    Liked by 1 person

