We have a winner!

Posted on August 7, 2018

. . . for FOTM’s 181st Caption Contest!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 181st Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

smkay!

This is the winning caption:

“I know they abused you, but big pappa is here to protect you now!”

YouKnowWho is in 2nd place with two #1 votes and 8 points:

Liberal headline: Trump cops a feel of a Grand Old Lady.

dkolb2010 (two #2 votes) and Paladin (one #1 vote) are in 3rd place, with 4 points each:

dkolb2010: “The 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence would be cheering Trump on today”

Paladin: “CNN BREAKING NEWS!–Leper contaminates U.S. Flag.”

chemtrailssuck, christy, MoFrappy and pigpen51 are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points:

chemtrailssuck: “My security blanket”

christy: “As he hugs the flag, he hugs America. Our Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump. MAGA!!”

MoFrappy: “The American flag, Melania and Ivanka – Trump loves to hug beautiful things.”

pigpen51: “You liberals want to burn this flag? Molon Labe!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, smkay!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn

One response to “We have a winner!

  1. Alma | August 7, 2018 at 1:57 pm | Reply

    Hurray, we are all winners.Congrats EVERYBODY.

    Liked by 2 people

