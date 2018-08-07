We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 181st Caption Contest!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 181st Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

This is the winning caption:

“I know they abused you, but big pappa is here to protect you now!”

YouKnowWho is in 2nd place with two #1 votes and 8 points:

Liberal headline: Trump cops a feel of a Grand Old Lady.

dkolb2010 (two #2 votes) and Paladin (one #1 vote) are in 3rd place, with 4 points each:

dkolb2010: “The 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence would be cheering Trump on today” Paladin: “CNN BREAKING NEWS!–Leper contaminates U.S. Flag.”

chemtrailssuck, christy, MoFrappy and pigpen51 are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points:

chemtrailssuck: “My security blanket” christy: “As he hugs the flag, he hugs America. Our Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump. MAGA!!” MoFrappy: “The American flag, Melania and Ivanka – Trump loves to hug beautiful things.” pigpen51: “You liberals want to burn this flag? Molon Labe!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, smkay!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

