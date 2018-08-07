#WaronWomen: Antifa mob screams “stop the white supremacy” at black conservative Candace Owens

Of course, the video is NSFW because liberals can’t control their foul mouths.

These thugs might be saying “f*ck the white supremacy,” I can’t make it out for sure.

These temper tantrums are getting very old…

From the video description:

“On Monday morning far left thugs harassed and abused Turning Point’s Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk at breakfast in Philly. The goons stormed the restaurant and then harassed Charlie and Candace at breakfast.”

See also:

DCG

4 responses to “#WaronWomen: Antifa mob screams “stop the white supremacy” at black conservative Candace Owens

  1. traildustfotm | August 7, 2018 at 11:47 am | Reply

    stupid-burn-the

  2. Dr. Eowyn | August 7, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Reply

    Antifa — Storm Troopers of the Democrat Communist Party.

  4. Recynd77 | August 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm | Reply

    I don’t know if I’d be able to control my mouth if faced with a moblet like this one. My patience for this kind of one-track-minded nonsense the Far Left is continually engaging in has worn as thin as my single remaining nerve.

    Why doesn’t Antifa go buy 100 acres in the middle of nowhere and set up their own communist utopia instead of tearing down the system other people have built? It’s like feminists who scream about the glad ceiling: if they don’t like it, why don’t they start their own companies and hire only women?

