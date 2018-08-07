Tuesday Evening Chuckle

Posted on August 7, 2018 by | 7 Comments

We have all seen the video of komrade Broom Hilda busting her ass entering that airliner at least a hundred times.

I still do not tire of seeing it, as it always brings a smile to my face.

However, what most are not aware of is just exactly what caused the now famous spill to happen in the first place.

I have discovered the answer:

-Dave

(h/t: my NB bud CovfefeMe )

7 responses to “Tuesday Evening Chuckle

  1. Auntie Lulu | August 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm | Reply

    That was nothing short of hilarious! Thanks for the laugh.

  2. Stovepipe | August 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm | Reply

    Perfect! The golf ball made a direct hit to her On/Off Button!!! Just below that is a string you pull to make her talk!

  3. traildustfotm | August 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm | Reply

    Bravo, Dave!!!
    dancingbanana Carrot Chilli Muffin PurpleBanana Pineapple Strawberry

  4. Nancy | August 7, 2018 at 6:20 pm | Reply

    LOL.. I wish it came with sound effects! 😄

  5. SaintQuinn | August 7, 2018 at 6:50 pm | Reply

    I think this is what Shillary meant when she said she was under sniper fire in Bosnia…..

  6. Lana | August 7, 2018 at 6:53 pm | Reply

    LOL!!! Thanks for the laugh!

