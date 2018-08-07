They burned their sons and daughters in the fire

“They have built the high places of Topheth in the Valley of Ben Hinnom to burn their sons and daughters in the fire—something I did not command, nor did it enter my mind. So beware, the days are coming, declares the Lord, when people will no longer call it Topheth or the Valley of Ben Hinnom, but the Valley of Slaughter, for they will bury the dead in Topheth until there is no more room.” – Jeremiah 7:31-32

Want to know what triggers the wrath of God?

Adrenochrome? Yup, that will bring the wrath of God .

Until the last few years I would not have thought it possible that anyone in modern western culture would sacrifice their children to get high. Or that they would kill children to please some perceived god or devil.

But now it seems our abortion mills are operating an industrial scale human sacrifice to empower Baal and other demonic forces in the control of nations. Our most recent president had a voodoo priestess performing rituals inside the white house. Hollywood stars are beginning to break rank and testify about child sex, child sacrifice, and even adrenochrome “harvested” from children terrorized moments before being sacrificed, to produce an extremely powerful adrenaline high from their blood.

There are rumors and accusations of such things happening among some of the most wealthy and powerful people in the world. Are the rumors true? Not being an eye witness, I’m not qualified to answer that question. To avoid bearing false witness I will name no names, although you and I could easily rattle off a list of prime suspects. But God does know, and He will repay.

One thing we do know. Such crimes as these have historically brought the wrath of the Almighty down on their practitioners.

