Armed father protects kids from naked pervert

Posted on August 7, 2018 by | 1 Comment

Video NSFW.

Good job, dad!

DCG

This entry was posted in Children, crime, Evil, Good News Stories, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, United States and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Armed father protects kids from naked pervert

  1. Alma | August 7, 2018 at 8:13 am | Reply

    That’s what I call a father, and a good man, he protected his children and his community from that bastard, without spending a bullet, that is the police’s job. Had it been me…….?

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s