Actor Peter Fonda urges Democrats to commit voter fraud

It is a federal crime, USC 18.41 Sec. 875(c), punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, to transmit any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, via the Internet (including Twitter), e-mail, telephone, beepers, and other means of communication.

On June 20, 2018, in a series of tweets (since deleted), actor Peter Fonda called for putting President Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron, into a cage with pedophiles:

Now, Fonda has gone from threatening a 12-year-old boy to urging fellow Demonrats to outright commit voter fraud.

In a tweet on August 4, 2018, in response to a correspondent who is worried about millennials voting in the upcoming midterm elections, Fonda (@iamfonda) tells Demonrats to fill out mail-in ballots for young people in their families, which is a felony:

Then we have to take them by the hand and lead them to the water and teach them to drink! If you have a millennial in your family, take their early ballots, fill them out and mail them in, or take the ballot to the voting place and give it to the officials… no more worrying! https://t.co/wiDXP9sl60

Fonda has since deleted the tweet, but not before enterprising netizens took a screenshot of his tweet:

According to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll in January 2018, enthusiasm for the Democrat Party is waning among millennials.

The online survey of of more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34 shows their support for Democrats over Republicans for Congress slipped by about 9 percentage points over the past two years, to 46% overall. Although two-thirds of millennials don’t like President Trump, they nevertheless increasingly say the Republican Party is a better steward of the economy.

That presents a potential problem for Democrats who have come to count on millennials as a core constituency – and will need all the loyalty they can get to achieve a net gain of 23 seats to capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

~Eowyn