The Trump Curse: Kathy Griffin is turning into a gargoyle before our eyes

You’ve heard of the Mummy’s Curse — the myth that opening up an Egyptian mummy’s tomb, especially that of a Pharaoh, will lead to bad luck, illness or death.
This is the Trump Curse: Those who publicly threaten President Trump, a duly-elected POTUS, will have their comeuppance.
In the case of unfunny comedienne Kathy Griffin who, in May 2017, held up a mock-up of President Trump’s bloody severed head, she is transforming before our eyes into a gargoyle.
While 57-year-old Griffin was never a beauty, her physical transformation in the space of just one year cannot be explained by ageing. It’s her outer appearance finally catching up with her inner ugliness.
Shit happens , hehehehehe ……That middle pic should be used for birth control . The ultimate deflater of a male body part
Remember when she got some award and got on stage and said, I’M NOT THANKING JESUS CUZ HE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS…etc. Disgusting classless piece of filth.
