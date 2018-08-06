The Trump Curse: Kathy Griffin is turning into a gargoyle before our eyes

You’ve heard of the Mummy’s Curse — the myth that opening up an Egyptian mummy’s tomb, especially that of a Pharaoh, will lead to bad luck, illness or death.

This is the Trump Curse: Those who publicly threaten President Trump, a duly-elected POTUS, will have their comeuppance.

In the case of unfunny comedienne Kathy Griffin who, in May 2017, held up a mock-up of President Trump’s bloody severed head, she is transforming before our eyes into a gargoyle.

Kathy Griffin in Los Angeles, July 11, 2018

While 57-year-old Griffin was never a beauty, her physical transformation in the space of just one year cannot be explained by ageing. It’s her outer appearance finally catching up with her inner ugliness.

~Eowyn

2 responses to “The Trump Curse: Kathy Griffin is turning into a gargoyle before our eyes

  1. mike domnanovits | August 6, 2018 at 8:37 am | Reply

    Shit happens , hehehehehe ……That middle pic should be used for birth control . The ultimate deflater of a male body part

  2. Christian Zionist | August 6, 2018 at 9:09 am | Reply

    Remember when she got some award and got on stage and said, I’M NOT THANKING JESUS CUZ HE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS…etc. Disgusting classless piece of filth.

