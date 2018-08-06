It pays to be a civil servant: Hundreds of San Francisco officials make more than the governor of California

Get elected as a local mayor of a city with high crime and a homeless crisis and suddenly you are the highest paid mayor in the state? Nice gig if you can get it.
From SF Chronicle: When newly elected Mayor London Breed signed San Francisco’s record $11 billion budget last week, she also ushered in a 3 percent pay bump for all city workers — meaning nearly 800 city executives will be making more than California’s governor.
New payroll figures provided by the city controller’s office show that two dozen San Francisco managers earn a base pay of more than $300,000 — Susan Ehrlich, the physician who heads San Francisco General Hospital, tops the list at $429,000 a year.
Breed, who just months ago drew a $121,448 salary as president of the Board of Supervisors, now earns $335,995 — making her the highest-paid mayor in California. That easily eclipses Gov. Jerry Brown’s $195,806 salary or the $201,680 he’ll be getting starting in December.
Still, Breed is only the eighth highest paid San Francisco official — the new pay raises, for instance, bump up Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly to $359,000 a year and San Francisco International Airport Director Ivar Satero to $341,000.
Police Chief Bill Scott, meanwhile, will now make $332,774 and Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White $326,974.
The city’s list of those making more than the governor doesn’t even include about 500 lower-level city workers who, according to city payroll records, made at least $200,000 in 2017 after overtime and other premium pay incentives were added in.
Or the city’s retirement fund chief investment officer, William Coaker Jr., whose chart-topping $545,294 in pay in 2017 was based on commissions.
“It’s not rational,” California Citizens Compensation Commission Chairman Tom Dalzell said of the imbalance between state and city salaries.
Overall, the median pay for most full-time city workers last year was $97,301, with overtime included. The median pay for most full-time executives last year, with overtime, was $148,470.
In all, San Francisco will spend $5 billion on employee salaries and benefits this fiscal year — about 45 percent of the total city budget.
Meanwhile, given the political realities at the state level, Dalzell said it’s unlikely California’s constitutional officers or legislators will see big pay increases anytime soon. That means that for the foreseeable future, the governor will continue to take home considerably less than hundreds of San Francisco police officers, firefighters and city bureaucrats. That group includes three sheriff’s deputies who each took home nearly $350,000 last year, with their overtime alone totaling more than the governor’s salary.
DCG
Factor in their pensions, and it’s clear why S.F. and the entire State of California face a looming fiscal disaster.
Small wonder why she is smiling , the joke is on the taxpayer ………She’s not feeling the pain , guarenteed
The taxpayer’s get the shaft. . . time and time again. This is ludicrous.
The same with Illinois, where retiring public “servants?” receive not only a pension, but double and sometimes triple pops! They retire from one position with a pension, then move on to another, on and on, until some receive as much as $800,000/yr. It is insane. When are the people going to rebel and say “NO MORE!?” Apparently never.
What else can you expect when you allow the children to run the candy store with no oversight?
She’s a ‘piker’ – the city manager here in San Antonio knocks down around $750 thousand in total compensation, But SA is a bit larger than SF is so I guess she must ‘deserve’ it – she certainly doesn’t ‘earn’ it, too busy feuding with the firefighter’s union and creating a defacto sanctuary city to look out for the residents.
This is a terrific example of Ocasio-Cortez’s democratic socialism, where the very top, the cognoscenti, live higher than the highest elected official in the state, while the proles slave away, taking increasingly unsafe public transportation, to get to fewer and fewer jobs. Meanwhile, in a well publicized show of supposed obligation, money is shoveled at the homeless so the mayor and her minions can feel good while they fleece those least able to afford the taxes paying for their vastly inflated largesse.
Meanwhile, down south, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro admitted on Tuesday that the economic models of his democratic socialist regime have “failed.” “The production models we’ve tried so far have failed and the responsibility is ours, mine and yours,” Maduro told his United Socialist Party-controlled congress, AFP reports.
How long can inverse pyramidal economic systems survive?
“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” — Margaret Thatcher
Or, in San Francisco’s and California’s case, you will eventually drive out those bearing the economic burden who will escape to states with far less onerous tax structures like, well, my New Hampshire, which they are. And states not awash in homeless, OccupyICE camps, trash, feces and all the modern accoutrements of the failed socialist states.
They must be getting the homeless monies instead of the homeless getting Californians’ taxes,
That’s s a steal! Hahahaha.
