Gun grabbers protest at empty NRA offices while massive shootings occurred in gun-controlled cities (including 60 shot in Chiraq)

Media Hogg and company held a protest on Saturday in front of the NRA headquarter office in Fairfax, Virginia. Beyond their typical gun-grabbing demands, the protestors also want the Internal Revenue Service to revoke the NRA’s tax-exempt status and to stop access to downloadable blueprints for 3D-printed guns.
What was happening in gun-controlled, demorat-run cities while these folks were protesting in front of empty NRA offices?
Let’s take a look at some weekend headlines, shall we? (And guess how many of these crimes were committed with 3D-printed guns.)
- 57 people shot in Chicago since Friday
- In less than 7 hours, 40 shot, 4 fatally as violence rips Chicago
More from MyFoxChicago:
- Teenage girl killed, 5 others wounded Lawndale overnight mass shooting
- 8 wounded in single Gresham shooting
- 14 shot – 3 fatally – Saturday in city gun violence
From Baltimore Sun:
- 19-year-old man shot and killed Friday night in Edgewood High parking lot
- Man shot in the head in West Baltimore Saturday morning
- Woman shot during burglary in Catonsville, police say suspect may be linked to other cases
- Man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore
- 1 killed, 1 shot early Wednesday morning in Baltimore
From WKRN (Nashville):
- Gunman at large after Hickory Hollow KFC robbed
- Woman shot inside Murfreesboro apartment during robbery
- 2 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County murder-suicide
- 1 critically wounded in Sunday morning motel shooting
From The Detroit News:
- Man wearing hockey mask robs, shoots victim
- 4 shot in Detroit drive-by
- Suspect shot in buttocks during attempted robbery
Spare me the lecture me about how “the NRA has blood on their hands” for deaths caused throughout the country by criminals who do not follow the laws.
Until these gun-grabbers/paid protestors actually show up marching in a demorat-controlled city that has strict gun control laws AND repeated shootings, I’m not going to take their concerns seriously.
DCG
Chicago has made a signal achievement: gun-control Chicago is more lethal than war-torn Kabul, Afghanistan.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are doing a great job destroying themselves. I have never seen the left so deranged. #walkaway is alive and well.
The little Pighead Hogg has been a blessing in disguise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let me guess…. All of the places these shootings happened overwhelmingly voted for President Trump and have absolutley no gun control laws…. I was at a large private members only gun show where there were at least 50,000 guns on display. Not ONE of them did anything…. Sort of makes them look stupid doesn’t it….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take away all the money being paid into the gun grabbers efforts and what’ll be left? People who are so dense they still don’t see that MORE legal firearm owners and more guns on the street is proven to bring less gun crime. It’s so easy a CHILD could figure it out. But that’s not the point;America HAS to be disarmed before we can be handed over to the UN and become part of the NWO.
LikeLiked by 2 people