Statue of Liberty climber spews anti-American chant outside court

I’m being kind here: If you truly feel America sucks so much, feel free to GTF out of this country and haul your racist butt back to Africa.
Also: Yesterday, gun-grabber David Hogg tweeted a photo of his “inspiration,” this foul-mouthed racist womyn. Birds of a feather…
From Fox News: The activist who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day spewed an anti-America chant during a news conference on Friday.
Therese Okoumou is facing numerous charges, including trespassing, interference with government agency functions and disorderly conduct for scaling the icon of freedom, according to the New York Post.
However, she appeared outside Manhattan federal court Friday wearing a dress that said, “I really care, why won’t u?” before beginning what she called her “song.”
“America, you motherf–kers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA,” she shouted to her supporters.
Okoumou’s stunt forced the evacuation of Lady Liberty, and she had reportedly told investigators that she was taking part in a protest against the president’s immigration policies.
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” Saturday that people like Okoumou represent the far radical left.
“They’ve been this forever,” he said. “They’re the anti, anti-Communist. They’re against us. Everything we stand for, they’re against.”
Okoumou’s dress appeared to mock First Lady Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket.
“That is who the radical far-left is!” Bongino said. “That’s it!”
The Post reported that Okoumou is facing a year and a half in prison.
DCG
She won’t spend 5 minutes in jail. Just my prediction.
millo640 . . . . I fear that you may be correct. When we have thee leftist judges . . . . it’s just anything goes! I’m going to really pissed if she gets off without a jail term.
From what I understand, this person is a U.S. citizen. Our system is designed for change when enough voices speak out, hence the current MAGA Nationalism. We are our own Winston Churchill and PDJT is our tool for change. We are winning and the communist left is losing and know it. They will continue to be more aggressive, ridiculous and violent until it can no longer be tolerated.
God save the republic……….. please!
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
Obviously, she was not born here, judging from her accent. I am left wondering how and when did she gain US citizenship? She is not the kind of immigrants we need to strengthen our nation.
I still maintain, all of those who spent monies and their times in attempting to see the Statue of Liberty on that ill fated day, need to band together and form a class action suit to sew for their losses.
I daresay, I think that in the majority of African countries–they would not put up with her crap. Why do we need to?
Because WE’RE America. Tradition,so they say….
She’s from the Republic of Congo.
Another one that should have not been allowed in, we are too many already to have one not from here spewing vile. Too bad there wasn’t a banana peel on the statue!
What, pray tell, possesses creatures like these to come here just to scream about how much the don’t like it? Stay home!
Why give her a platform? They should have charged her and sent her back to Africa with a bill.
If you are born here, you have a natural right to stay.
If we have granted you the right to stay here, it’s on the condition that you conduct yourself as a model citizen.
Screw that up, and we no longer want you here – be gone!
“If you are born here,you have a natural right to stay”…….
That is only true if you are born here, and your “citizenship” is under the jurisdiction of the United states. That means born of U.S. ‘citizens’. A child can be only what the parents are. That is the true intent and interpretation of the introductory phrase of the 14th amendment. Anchor baby citizenship is a grand sham in defiance of the truth, and to the destruction of the real true U.S. citizen culture.
Children born of parents of only one being a U.S. citizen creates a whole different class of citizen which is ‘dual citizen’ which all countries will not accept, as it creates a conflict of allegiance.. However the major consideration or difference in rights and privileges in the U.S. is dual citizens or naturalized citizens are ineligible for the office of the president.
To the point though, no nation grants citizenship on birth place alone. Regardless or courts and congress purposely ignored all these truths to put a fraud in our white house for eight year and were content to allow at least three unqualified candidates to attempt the same Constitutional travesty and miscarriage in the last election.
Surprisingly, I just learned that her fellow Congolese are being shipped by the busload to my now home state of New Hampshire. Why are we taking Congolese, why are they coming to a winter haven like New Hampshire, why? I’ve never heard of a Congolese ski team or a Congolese bobsled team. And we don’t have a Statute of Liberty climbing team that I’m aware of in the Live Free or Die State. It boggles the mind. First we have Somali’s burning down their apartment houses by cooking halal goats on their stolen shopping carts in apartment hallways while they watch TV. WTF kind of capers are the Congolese going to cut in the Granite State? Where’s the outrage? To keep them happy the numbskulls in our Congressional representatives will soon be asking for elephants, aardvarks, clawed frogs and feral dogs to keep them company and happy. We have enough feral human African and Near East representatives wondering the streets and highways of Concord if you ask me. But nobody ever does.
Foul-mouthed Therese Okoumou and her ilk behave like they’re all demon possessed. I’m serious.
Becomes an American yet hates America? That has to be a symptom of a very severe mental condition. Mental conditions makes one rich and famous today, sort of like the medieval village fool has become lord of the manor. Complete with legions of adoring followers and a press as eager to catch every word that falls from their lips as if it were the wisdom of Christ. Wise men are rejected and these fools elevated along with their bizarre and perverted behaviors. The more extreme the greater the praise. The worst are worshipped and the best punished. Fools run the country and the rest of us run from the fools.
Clearly illegal aliens our not the only problem. These type legal immigrants claim they are coming here for the “American Dream”, but the truth is they are bringing their own dream. A dream of destruction and transformation, which they pass on to their successive generations.
Can be any more obvious, with all these foreign names of first generation citizens on candidate rosters all through out the country.
