Statue of Liberty climber spews anti-American chant outside court

From Fox News: The activist who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day spewed an anti-America chant during a news conference on Friday.

Therese Okoumou is facing numerous charges, including trespassing, interference with government agency functions and disorderly conduct for scaling the icon of freedom, according to the New York Post.

However, she appeared outside Manhattan federal court Friday wearing a dress that said, “I really care, why won’t u?” before beginning what she called her “song.”

“America, you motherf–kers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA,” she shouted to her supporters.

Okoumou’s stunt forced the evacuation of Lady Liberty, and she had reportedly told investigators that she was taking part in a protest against the president’s immigration policies.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” Saturday that people like Okoumou represent the far radical left.

“They’ve been this forever,” he said. “They’re the anti, anti-Communist. They’re against us. Everything we stand for, they’re against.”

Okoumou’s dress appeared to mock First Lady Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket.

“That is who the radical far-left is!” Bongino said. “That’s it!”

The Post reported that Okoumou is facing a year and a half in prison.

