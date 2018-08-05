Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s personal driver of 20 years is a Chinese spy

You can’t make this stuff up.

The personal driver of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for some 20 years was a Chinese spy.

Even worse, this happened during Feinstein’s tenure as Chair of the Senate Foreign Intelligence Committee (2009-2015).

Worse still, we only found out about this FIVE years after Feinstein retired — not fired — the driver after she was informed by the FBI that the driver is a spy for the People’s Republic of China.

Matier & Ross report for the San Francisco Chronicle (SFC), August 1, 2018, that “a local source who knew about the incident” said the FBI showed up at Feinstein’s office in Washington, D.C., about five years ago to alert the then-chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee that her driver was being investigated for possible Chinese spying.

The source said the intrigue started “years” earlier when the staffer took a trip to Asia to visit relatives and was befriended by someone who continued to stay in touch with him on subsequent visits. That someone was connected with the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of State Security. The source insists that Feinstein’s driver “didn’t even know what was happening — that he was being recruited. He just thought it was some friend.

Besides driving Feinstein around when she was in California, the unnamed staffer also served as gofer in her San Francisco office and as a liaison to the Asian American community, even attending Chinese Consulate functions for the senator.

According to SFC‘s source, the FBI interviewed the driver and concluded he hadn’t revealed anything of substance, after which Feinstein “forced him to retire, and that was the end of it. None of her staff ever knew what was going on. They just kept it quiet.”

According to Politico, the driver had provided political intelligence — but nothing classified — to his handlers. A former U.S. intelligence official said the driver was “run” by officials in the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.

Jeff Harp, a former FBI agent and security analyst for San Francisco’s CBS affiliate, KPIX 5, said he is not surprised:

“Think about Diane Feinstein and what she had access to. One, she had access to the Chinese community here in San Francisco; great amount of political influence. Two, correct me if I’m wrong, Dianne Feinstein still has very close ties to the intelligence committees there in Washington, D.C. They also have an interest in the economy here. How to get political influence here. What’s being developed in Silicon Valley that has dual-use technology. All of that is tied to the Bay Area.”

This is not the only time when Dianne Feinstein is implicated in spying.

Bre Payton of The Federalist reminds us that:

In her capacity as a ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Feinstein unilaterally released testimony from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson to the public earlier this year, violating committee precedent. When she released these records, she failed to disclose that one of her former staffers, Daniel Jones, had hired Fusion GPS and ex-British spy Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on Donald Trump after the 2016 election. Jones, who runs a private investigative outfit called Penn Quarter Group, told the FBI last year that he was being bankrolled by 7 to 10 wealthy donors who are primarily from New York and California to look into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. These donors gave him $50 million he used to hire Fusion GPS, which contracted with Steele to compile the now-infamous dossier riddled with salacious and unverified claims. The dossier, which was also funded by Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party, was used as evidence in the FBI’s warrant to secretly surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page for more than a year.

What remains unknown are the following:

What is the driver/spy’s name? Why is his name not disclosed to the American people? Has he been arrested and prosecuted by the Department of Justice?

~Eowyn