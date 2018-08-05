Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s personal driver of 20 years is a Chinese spy

You can’t make this stuff up.
The personal driver of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for some 20 years was a Chinese spy.
Even worse, this happened during Feinstein’s tenure as Chair of the Senate Foreign Intelligence Committee (2009-2015).
Worse still, we only found out about this FIVE years after Feinstein retired — not fired — the driver after she was informed by the FBI that the driver is a spy for the People’s Republic of China.
Matier & Ross report for the San Francisco Chronicle (SFC), August 1, 2018, that “a local source who knew about the incident” said the FBI showed up at Feinstein’s office in Washington, D.C., about five years ago to alert the then-chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee that her driver was being investigated for possible Chinese spying.
The source said the intrigue started “years” earlier when the staffer took a trip to Asia to visit relatives and was befriended by someone who continued to stay in touch with him on subsequent visits. That someone was connected with the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of State Security. The source insists that Feinstein’s driver “didn’t even know what was happening — that he was being recruited. He just thought it was some friend.
Besides driving Feinstein around when she was in California, the unnamed staffer also served as gofer in her San Francisco office and as a liaison to the Asian American community, even attending Chinese Consulate functions for the senator.
According to SFC‘s source, the FBI interviewed the driver and concluded he hadn’t revealed anything of substance, after which Feinstein “forced him to retire, and that was the end of it. None of her staff ever knew what was going on. They just kept it quiet.”
According to Politico, the driver had provided political intelligence — but nothing classified — to his handlers. A former U.S. intelligence official said the driver was “run” by officials in the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.
Jeff Harp, a former FBI agent and security analyst for San Francisco’s CBS affiliate, KPIX 5, said he is not surprised:
“Think about Diane Feinstein and what she had access to. One, she had access to the Chinese community here in San Francisco; great amount of political influence. Two, correct me if I’m wrong, Dianne Feinstein still has very close ties to the intelligence committees there in Washington, D.C. They also have an interest in the economy here. How to get political influence here. What’s being developed in Silicon Valley that has dual-use technology. All of that is tied to the Bay Area.”
This is not the only time when Dianne Feinstein is implicated in spying.
Bre Payton of The Federalist reminds us that:
In her capacity as a ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Feinstein unilaterally released testimony from Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson to the public earlier this year, violating committee precedent. When she released these records, she failed to disclose that one of her former staffers, Daniel Jones, had hired Fusion GPS and ex-British spy Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on Donald Trump after the 2016 election.
Jones, who runs a private investigative outfit called Penn Quarter Group, told the FBI last year that he was being bankrolled by 7 to 10 wealthy donors who are primarily from New York and California to look into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. These donors gave him $50 million he used to hire Fusion GPS, which contracted with Steele to compile the now-infamous dossier riddled with salacious and unverified claims.
The dossier, which was also funded by Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party, was used as evidence in the FBI’s warrant to secretly surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page for more than a year.
What remains unknown are the following:
- What is the driver/spy’s name?
- Why is his name not disclosed to the American people?
- Has he been arrested and prosecuted by the Department of Justice?
~Eowyn
Reblogged this on Exposing Modern Mugwumps and commented:
There are way too many Communists in our country and government. Senator McCarthy was spot on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would be a perfect reason to pull her Security Clearance till things get ironed out, she’s been compromised.
LikeLike
Stovepipe . . . Amen to that! I think in general, this woman is just far to aged to be “serving the American people.” Time for her to go! Very glad the Dems of CA pulled their support for her in this next election
LikeLike
I have a certain inside scoop on Feinstein. I can’t reveal my source (for his and my safety) but I know Feinstein purchased a vacation home on land overlooking an impressive valley. No trees grew in this area, but that didn’t stop Feinstein from ordering an artifical forest planted around the house.
Yes, that’s right, a “Civil servant” is so rich that she plants six figures’ worth of trees around her weekend getaway home so she can live in a “forest” that literally nobody else gets to enjoy. Because it isn’t real.
Sounds like a typical leftist mentality, tbh.
LikeLike
Hey seditious Democrats” the measure which you judge others so shall you be judged” .Trump 2020 Vision for America
LikeLike
That’s why -in front of our noses, the United States continues to be compromised by Russia, China, Iran, the Saudis, the Clintons, Soros and the enemies of our country, in every sphere of our government our own people betray us, Dianne Feinstein to name one has been doing it for so long. Too far gone to stop it now!
LikeLike
she is another reason to #walkaway
will never again vote for a demon of the rat party
they all vote lockstep for anything against the middle class America
traitors all
LikeLike
southernsue . . . It flabbergasts any thinking person to realize that person after person who is aligned with the Demorat party has absolutely no allegiance to the United States of America. Their only allegiance is to filling their personal coffers at the expense of the rest of us. I think it would take more than the fingers on both hands to count those who fit this category. I agree with you completely–“they all vote lockstep for anything against the middle class America,” and yes they are T-R-A-I-T-O-S !!!!!!
LikeLike
“Investigators reportedly concluded the driver hadn’t leaked anything of substance and Feinstein forced him to retire.”
LOL – that’s what they want us to believe.
I’m sure we’ll learn fully of the consequences a decade or two down the road.
LikeLike
Jackie Puppet .. . I suspect that what you are saying has great merit. They want to protect Feinstein’s “good” {Sarc} name.
LikeLike
Read this last night and thought this guy (drawandstrike on Twitter) summed it up very well:
“Investigators reportedly concluded the driver hadn’t leaked anything of substance and Feinstein forced him to retire.” is how CBS News affiliate KPIX put it in it’s online report. Well who reported that to KPIX? Were these sources on the record or were they anonymous?
The Chinese had a key spy at Senator Feinstein’s elbow for 20 years and they were content with him leaking exactly NOTHING of any substance to them?
Perhaps my naturally skeptical nature is asserting itself too strongly here, but I’m having trouble buying this.
The Chinese would leave an asset that close to a key U.S. Senator for almost two decades while patiently waiting for him to finally cough up something to them of real value? And he never does?
Boy, how lucky is that?! 🤔
Also, if they caught this spy 5 years ago but hey, he never gave anything of substance to Chinese intelligence, why was this kept quiet since 2013? You’d think they’d make a very public example out of this guy.
LikeLike
Maryaha . . . It does rather have the smell of rotten fish. I agree with your premise. It just doesn’t ring true.
LikeLike
Also, between 2010 and 2012, there were at least 18 CIA sources killed or imprisoned in China. Then Dianne’s personal spy is discovered in 2013, and he is allowed to just “retire”. Uh-huh, sure.
LikeLike
Maryaha . . . In this instance, why has his name been kept a secret? He should have been imprisoned, at the least.
LikeLike
A total incompetent, clueless boob elected to office by the feel good gimmee crowd. What could possibly, ever go wrong? Might as well give Barney Fife a speed loader, Andy. Get the mayhem and hijinks over.
LikeLike
This is just great. What’s the point of the CIA, FBI, NSA, and every other alphabet agency when liberal democrats are gonna let the enemy in the F-ING FRONT DOOR!?
LikeLike