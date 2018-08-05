Illegal alien in Portland prison for violent sex crimes sentenced to 7 more years, will be deported

From KATU: A 30-year-old convicted of raping two Portland women last year was sentenced to more prison time on a charge of illegal re-entry, after being deported or removed from the U.S. several times.
Sergio Martinez-Mendoza was sentenced to 92 months in prison on Monday, and will be up for deportation after serving his time in a U.S. prison.
According to court documents, Sergio Martinez-Mendoza broke into a Portland home on July 24, dragged a woman from her bed, bound her arms and legs, and physically and sexually assaulted her. Later that day, he sexually assaulted another woman in a parking garage at knifepoint, authorities say.
He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for those crimes.
Records show that Martinez-Mendoza, a Mexican citizen, had been deported or removed from the U.S. 11 times before the violent rapes. Most recently he was deported in November 2016.
“We must stop dangerous criminals with no right to be in the U.S. from returning to our streets and reoffending after completing their state sentences,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
“Giving ICE notice that a defendant is in custody on state charges is permitted under Oregon state law and could have prevented these horrific crimes. Oregonians deserve and expect more. As evidenced by this case,” continued U.S. Attorney Williams, “effective communication between federal and state law enforcement is imperative to ensure dangerous illegal aliens are identified and deported according to law.”
According to ICE officials, Martinez was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail in early December 2016. He was placed under a specific immigration detainer that would have required jail officials notify ICE prior to his release. That way, ICE officers could take him into their custody.
He was in custody as of Dec. 7, 2016 and let out the next day by Multnomah County officials “without providing any notification to ICE,” officials told KATU News in July.
Arrest the Multnomah cops that let him go. Obstruction of justice to start. Aiding and abetting fits. Conspirsy. Check. Reckless endangerment anybody? Their boss order it? Arrest them too. Same charges. Keep going up the ladder until all involved are charged.
YouKnowWho, I agree with You, however, let’s “chip” him so that when he enters the US again, I’m sure he will, he is detained and given a severe penalty, limit his necessities while in jail until he completes the sentence and from there whatever happens, happens.
Alma .. .. Now that is a good idea. I have very little doubt as a Portland resident–this joker will end up once again on the streets of Portland! The local police agency, no doubt, will not inform ICE when he gets out. I can only hope that he passes away during the time he is incarcerated.
Explosive collar……. or $.30 fix, 230 grains of semijacketed lead trundling along at about 900 fps to the back of the head…..
Please illegal aliens — move to Oregon! You are welcome there!
Mexico has it made. They encourage their worst to come here, where prisons are filled to capacity, and rage whenever we send one back. Great system they have going on, using Americas own stupidity against it. Our officials are now more concerned with this flood of illegals than with its own citizens. Our well being is a non issue in comparison. We’re coming apart at the seams while criminals from a foreign country have become the center of attention.
Mad Celt . . . . Excellent comments! I agree . .. “We’re coming apart at the seams while criminals from a foreign country have become the center of attention.”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, July 30, 2018
Man Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Two Portland Women Given 92 Months in Prison for Illegal Reentry
PORTLAND, Ore. – Sergio Martinez-Mendoza, 30, was sentenced today to 92 months in federal prison for illegal reentry. Upon completion of his prison sentence, Martinez-Mendoza will be subject to deportation.
“We must stop dangerous criminals with no right to be in the U.S. from returning to our streets and reoffending after completing their state sentences,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “Giving ICE notice that a defendant is in custody on state charges is permitted under Oregon state law and could have prevented these horrific crimes. Oregonians deserve and expect more. As evidenced by this case,” continued U.S. Attorney Williams, “effective communication between federal and state law enforcement is imperative to ensure dangerous illegal aliens are identified and deported according to law.”
According to court documents, prior to July 2017, Martinez-Mendoza, a Mexican citizen, had been deported or removed from the U.S. 11 times, most recently in November 2016. After his eleventh illegal reentry, Martinez-Mendoza committed and was convicted of two violent sexual assaults against two adult females in Portland.
On July 24, 2017, Martinez-Mendoza broke into a home in Portland, pulled an adult female victim from her bed, bound her hands and feet, and proceeded to sexually assault her. During the assault, Martinez-Mendoza punched the victim in the head and slammed her face against the floor. Afterward, he stole $20 from the victim’s purse and fled.
A few hours later, Martinez-Mendoza approached a second victim in parking garage and held a knife to her chest. He knocked a cell phone from her hand and forced her into the passenger seat of her car. The victim temporarily escaped from out the passenger door, but Martinez-Mendoza caught up with her, forced her to ground, and repeatedly banged her head against the pavement.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Martinez-Mendoza for these offenses and, in December 2017, he was sentenced to 420 months in prison. Martinez-Mendoza previously pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of illegal reentry on February 22, 2018.
This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and prosecuted by Leah K. Bolstad, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
