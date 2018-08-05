Illegal alien in Portland prison for violent sex crimes sentenced to 7 more years, will be deported

From KATU: A 30-year-old convicted of raping two Portland women last year was sentenced to more prison time on a charge of illegal re-entry, after being deported or removed from the U.S. several times.

Sergio Martinez-Mendoza was sentenced to 92 months in prison on Monday, and will be up for deportation after serving his time in a U.S. prison.

According to court documents, Sergio Martinez-Mendoza broke into a Portland home on July 24, dragged a woman from her bed, bound her arms and legs, and physically and sexually assaulted her. Later that day, he sexually assaulted another woman in a parking garage at knifepoint, authorities say.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for those crimes.

Records show that Martinez-Mendoza, a Mexican citizen, had been deported or removed from the U.S. 11 times before the violent rapes. Most recently he was deported in November 2016.

“We must stop dangerous criminals with no right to be in the U.S. from returning to our streets and reoffending after completing their state sentences,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

“Giving ICE notice that a defendant is in custody on state charges is permitted under Oregon state law and could have prevented these horrific crimes. Oregonians deserve and expect more. As evidenced by this case,” continued U.S. Attorney Williams, “effective communication between federal and state law enforcement is imperative to ensure dangerous illegal aliens are identified and deported according to law.”

According to ICE officials, Martinez was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail in early December 2016. He was placed under a specific immigration detainer that would have required jail officials notify ICE prior to his release. That way, ICE officers could take him into their custody.

He was in custody as of Dec. 7, 2016 and let out the next day by Multnomah County officials “without providing any notification to ICE,” officials told KATU News in July.

DCG