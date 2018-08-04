The solution to Seattle’s homeless crisis? An “Innovation Advisory Council”

You deserve this madness, Seattle. You elected these ineffective officials.
From MyNorthwest.com: Many have asked where Seattle’s largest companies and the business community have been as the city faces multiple crises. Apparently, they’ve been talking with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.
“Working together, we have to seize the opportunity to address our shared challenges in new and innovative ways,” Mayor Durkan said. “Seattle and the surrounding Puget Sound region have the most innovative companies, right here in our own backyard. Bringing them together to address our pressing affordability crises will help us find and implement long-lasting, positive change that will help to improve our city.”
Durkan signed an executive order Thursday, establishing the Innovation Advisory Council that will tackle Seattle’s affordability and homelessness crises. The group is comprised of the area’s largest companies. It will develop policy recommendations to counter Seattle’s woes using data and technology.
The new council was announced at Zillow Group’s Seattle office.
Initial members of the innovative council feature the city’s tech elite: Aman Bhutani, President for Brand Expedia Group; Andrew Beers, Chief Technology Officer for Tableau; Trish Millines Dziko, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Technology Access Foundation; Tonya Peck, Senior VP and General Manager for Artefact Group.
“I am excited to see this group come together and look forward to rolling up our sleeves, setting aside any differences, and getting to work,” Expedia’s Aman Bhutani said. “…. The Seattle tech community has the attention of the world. At Expedia Group, our purpose is to bring the world within reach and we think we can make some significant contributions to the Innovation Advisory Council.”
Durkan’s office notes there are initial commitments to the new council from Amazon, Artefact Group, Expedia Group, Flying Fish, Microsoft, Tableau, Technology Access Foundation, Washington Technology Industry Association, and Zillow Group.
The group’s first meeting is expected to be no later than Sept. 21.
According to Durkan’s order:
The IAC shall include representation by community members and businesses with an expertise in technology solutions, transportation and mobility, logistics, project management, engineering, data analytics and/or software development. The IAC shall have co-chairs, all of whom shall be designated by the Mayor prior to the first convening of the group. The IAC shall include representation of a wide array of community members and businesses from across the city, as well as participation by under-represented businesses and community members including women, immigrants, refugees, people of color and the LGBTQ community.
And what is the goal of this new “Innovation Advisory Council?”
The mayor says the panel will be a “new collaboration with Seattle’s technology community that will better highlight technology solutions.”
From the Seattle Times:
“Asked about specifics, the mayor said the participants could help design an app allowing the city and service providers to quickly and easily connect people experiencing homelessness with shelter beds and benefits.”
By the way, the executive order includes no concrete pledges of time or money by the companies involved in this council.
See also:
- Seattle neighborhood saw homeless population quadruple last year
- Due to coddling homeless & drug activities, Seattle doubling EMT resources in Pioneer Square because of safety concerns
- Rape, strangulation and assault: Three attacks by homeless people in Seattle in less than a month
- Shocker, not: New homeless count in King County shows spike in number of people sleeping outside
- Report finds that King County needs to spend $410 million a year to solve homeless crisis
- No burning allowed: Fire in homeless encampment spreads 2.5 acres in Seattle
- Homeless woman stabs elderly King County couple who let her camp in their backyard
DCG
My first thought was . . . “what an act of futility!” Yes, they want to design an app to better fit the homeless with services. Will those “services” be paid for by the poor beleaguered taxpayers? Most assuredly the answer to that is yes! When will those who follow the law, don’t succumb to being an alcoholic, drug addicted, non-employable person get some relief from feeding, housing, medicating, providing mental health care those who have decided to follow their own path. Although some of those who are homeless may be that way from the teachings they learned in their own birth families . . . but there is a huge group of folks who just decided that they really did not want to “do the nine to five thing,” and therefore they wish to rely on monies being confiscated from those who do work, to supply all their basic needs–while they live the free life!
LikeLiked by 3 people
DCG . . . Very good article. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Progressive virtue-signaling idiocy…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Demonrats doing what Demonrats are good at — wasting taxpayer dollars by creating yet another government bureaucracy that doesn’t solve the problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anytime you want to create a problem, get the government involved.
Unless you’re like the See Eye A and want to create a problem to begin with, then go to Portland and have some fake Soros funded Patriot groups have a ‘war’ with Antifa and the cops. That way they can get everyone to fight and keep harping on about getting rid of guns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The IAC shall include representation of a wide array of community members and businesses from across the city, as well as participation by under-represented businesses and community members including women, immigrants, refugees, people of color and the LGBTQ community.”
WHAT ABOUT US??? Single White Males are NEVER included,and we’re the smallest Minority there is!! RAAAAAACISTS!!!
LikeLike