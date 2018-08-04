Thank God For 2016 Election

Posted on August 4, 2018

Counting Our Blessings

Anyone want to bet this was not filmed at Berkeley CA or Cambridge MA?

I don’t see anyone here who looks like Antifa or BLM. Thank you Lord for rescuing us from the cabal.

12 responses to “Thank God For 2016 Election

  1. Goldbug | August 4, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Reply

    This video was my Saturday Smile! Thanks.

  2. weezy | August 4, 2018 at 3:29 pm | Reply

    🎆🍸

  3. marblenecltr | August 4, 2018 at 3:39 pm | Reply

    That was one happy 10:37! I should play this every week. There was more than one reason to break out the Chardonnay or whatever. God intervened.

  4. Stephen T. McCarthy | August 4, 2018 at 3:57 pm | Reply

    It was fun to relive this! I’ll never forget that thrilling night.

    ~ D-FensDogG
    STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’

  5. jburtis2013 | August 4, 2018 at 4:05 pm | Reply

    I had seen Trump, Pence and their families in Manchester the night before the electionI stayed up late that critical night and my early trepidation turned to exhilaration as Donald Trump began to run up the electoral votes and a little after 2am Fox News called it for Trump. I could go to sleep at last, knowing there was hope again for America, after thanking my Heavenly Father for letting his face shine on us! However, I had no idea that there was a far left Democrat cabal trying to undo the will of the people; my will and the will of my friends.

  6. John Kernkamp | August 4, 2018 at 4:23 pm | Reply

    It’s just wonderful to re-live it – AND – it’s also encouraging that so many young people were pulling for Trump.

  8. silhouette | August 4, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Reply

    Trump’s election to the White House is a Godsend, but it remains incomplete without our relentless and continued support.

  9. Maryaha | August 4, 2018 at 4:30 pm | Reply

    This never ever gets old! That night will go down in history as the night God saved America once again. No matter how loud the media screeches each day, and how sick I am of hearing them, I always remember what the Good Lord did on the night of November 8, 2016, and I thank Him for intervening for us.

