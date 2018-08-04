Hillary Clinton State Dept official guilty of producing and distributing child porn

When Hillary Clinton was Obama’s Secretary of State, she covered up a pedophile ring at the State Department.

Now, a Hillary-era State Department official named Skydance MacMahon has pleaded guilty to child sex charges after being indicted by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for conspiring to produce child pornography and producing child pornography.

Skydance Nmn MacMahon, 44, is an Information Technology Manager at the State Department. In 2017, his salary was $126,958 — 16% higher than the average Information Technology Manager across all federal government agencies. (Source: FederalPay.org)

According to a Department of Justice press release on July 2, 2018:

[O]ver at least a two year period, Skydance MacMahon, 44, conspired with an adult in Canada to produce over a thousand sexually explicit images and videos of minor children in Canada. These images and videos were produced at the direction of MacMahon using Skype and hidden cameras. MacMahon distributed these image and video files to other users and consumers of child pornography by providing access to the files on his cloud storage services and also by directly sending the files to other users. In addition to the child pornography images and videos MacMahon himself created, he also received and possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography. During the time he committed these offenses, MacMahon was a Digital Media Administrator at the Foreign Services Institute of the U.S. Department of State in Arlington. MacMahon pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce child pornography and producing child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison when sentenced on October 12.

According to a NWO Report, July 9, 2018, it is believed that MacMahon was also engaged in child trafficking and used his position within the State Department to cover his child trafficking crimes. MacMahon’s co-conspirator in child porn production is a 39-year-old mother from Halifax, Canada, who has also been charged and is in custody. Investigators say the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the child victims, was working with MacMahon as part of an elite pedophile ring that was trafficking children across borders to be sold into sex slavery and child porn.

Investigators haven’t ruled out further indictments of State Department employees connected to the case.

Like so many child predators, Skydance MacMahon goes where he finds children to prey on.

Outside of his work at the State Department, MacMahon is an active member of the Cosplay community and regularly dresses as a superhero to entertain children at comic book events.

Cosplay or costume play, is an amateur hobby in which participants called cosplayers wear self-made costumes and accessories to represent a character in anime, cartoons, comic books, movies, TV, and video games.

See these other “Progressive” creeps:

~Eowyn