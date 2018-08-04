Hillary Clinton State Dept official guilty of producing and distributing child porn

When Hillary Clinton was Obama’s Secretary of State, she covered up a pedophile ring at the State Department.
Now, a Hillary-era State Department official named Skydance MacMahon has pleaded guilty to child sex charges after being indicted by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for conspiring to produce child pornography and producing child pornography.
Skydance Nmn MacMahon, 44, is an Information Technology Manager at the State Department. In 2017, his salary was $126,958 — 16% higher than the average Information Technology Manager across all federal government agencies. (Source: FederalPay.org)
According to a Department of Justice press release on July 2, 2018:
[O]ver at least a two year period, Skydance MacMahon, 44, conspired with an adult in Canada to produce over a thousand sexually explicit images and videos of minor children in Canada. These images and videos were produced at the direction of MacMahon using Skype and hidden cameras. MacMahon distributed these image and video files to other users and consumers of child pornography by providing access to the files on his cloud storage services and also by directly sending the files to other users. In addition to the child pornography images and videos MacMahon himself created, he also received and possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
During the time he committed these offenses, MacMahon was a Digital Media Administrator at the Foreign Services Institute of the U.S. Department of State in Arlington.
MacMahon pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce child pornography and producing child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison when sentenced on October 12.
According to a NWO Report, July 9, 2018, it is believed that MacMahon was also engaged in child trafficking and used his position within the State Department to cover his child trafficking crimes. MacMahon’s co-conspirator in child porn production is a 39-year-old mother from Halifax, Canada, who has also been charged and is in custody. Investigators say the woman, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the child victims, was working with MacMahon as part of an elite pedophile ring that was trafficking children across borders to be sold into sex slavery and child porn.
Investigators haven’t ruled out further indictments of State Department employees connected to the case.
Like so many child predators, Skydance MacMahon goes where he finds children to prey on.
Outside of his work at the State Department, MacMahon is an active member of the Cosplay community and regularly dresses as a superhero to entertain children at comic book events.
Cosplay or costume play, is an amateur hobby in which participants called cosplayers wear self-made costumes and accessories to represent a character in anime, cartoons, comic books, movies, TV, and video games.
See these other “Progressive” creeps:
- Southern Poverty Law Center co-founder assaulted his wife and used a vibrator on step-daughter
- Bestialists in retreat after Trump win
- The secret life of Antifa professor Mike Isaacson: smothering/choking/mummification fetishes
- Obama education official William Mendoza took ‘upskirt’ pics of women
- NYT reporter Stephanie Saul broke into GOP staffer’s apartment
- Cher, 29, raped a 13-year-old boy
- Normalizing pedophilia & bestiality: Democrat Senate candidate Jerome Segal’s campaign ad
- Bill Clinton confronted at book event about Lolita Express to pedo island
- Bill Clinton ogles young women with his fly undone
- MSM creeps: former CNBC director spied on nanny with hidden bathroom camera; 27 more women accuse Charlie Rose
- PBS suspends Tavis Smiley for multiple sexual misconduct
- FBI & NYPD are investigating Harvey Weinstein, who also targeted minors
- Earth Day founder Ira Einhorn murdered his girlfriend and hid her body in a trunk
- Joe Biden tells 13-year-old girl he’s ‘horny’
- Vice President Joe Biden likes to swim nude in front of female Secret Service agents
- CA governor Jerry Brown is a psychopath: ‘It’s all a lie. I don’t have a plan for California’
- Chelsea Handler, who calls WH press secretary a whore, is ‘happy’ to be urinated on her face
- Organizer of London anti-Trump protest is pro-pedophilia
- Richard Branson, billionaire Obama pal, accused of sexual assault
- Man accuses ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei of sexual assault
- Jimmy Kimmel to woman: Put your mouth to what’s in my pants
- Robert De Niro was a client of international prostitution ring with underage girls
~Eowyn
Rule #1: When you meet anyone named Skydance, just punch it in the face, or if you prefer, run away. Do NOT hire, date, or even talk to it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And then there’s Skydance’s middle name — Nmn.
WTF is that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No middle name
LikeLiked by 3 people
So glad for the uncovering that you do Dr. E, wonderful! Little by little they are coming to light, so many of e’m but the important matter is that their profiles get around, I have this feeling of revulsion, I would be very aggressive towards them if I would encounter one in front of me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are coming up from underground, there are more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not surprising it has long been known that factions is gov’t deal in pedophilia, child sex trafficking. Ever heard of Cathy O’Brien she blew the whistle named names. Hilary long known to be bisexual…..
https://truegeorge.com/2017/12/07/trance-formation/
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaRaAshcraft/status/1025782217530859521/photo/1
LikeLiked by 2 people
When will they declare open season on these sickos? I’ve got a 6 gauge Magumba I’d like to try out. Sure would save alot of kids the trauma and suffering of having their lives busted up by these mental cases. The only rights they deserve is 6 feet down with a headstone. There’s some things a decent man can not stand for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mad Celt . . . I am with you in the “six feet down,” but since these are such vile pieces of excrement–I don’t really think they need a headstone. They are better left forever forgotten.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to learn this guy has been flipped to give up the rest of his pedo network.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For vile creatures such as he . . . there is no doubt but what the “60”years sentence for this offense if appropriate. If they can also get him on “child trafficking, I would add another “100” years to the 60 years . . . of course that is with “no time off for good behavior.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee, the #fakenews isn’t reporting the relationships with Clinton’s dept. Only reporting him as a “former state department employee.”
I wonder why…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same reason they aren’t telling the sheeple that Obama was the one who kept the whole immigration laws on the books (about supposedly separating illegals from their kids at the border). Maybe because that was easy pickin’s for them and Jeff Epstein’s island.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks like Brad Pitt in a bad wig and fake beard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, that’s what I was thinking too! 🙂
LikeLike