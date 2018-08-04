Fake News: National Geographic’s starving ‘climate change’ polar bear

Last December, National Geographic magazine published a heart-rending video of an emaciated polar bear barely able to walk.
National Geographic captioned the video “THIS IS WHAT CLIMATE CHANGE LOOKS LIKE” — attributing the starving polar bear to climate change. On the video’s YouTube page is this text:
This is what climate change looks like. This starving polar bear was spotted by National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen on Somerset Island….
As temperatures rise, and sea ice melts, polar bears lose access to the main staple of their diet—seals. Starving, and running out of energy, they are forced to wander into human settlements for any source of food. Feeding polar bears is illegal. Without finding another source of food, this bear likely only had a few more hours to live.
Now, eight months later, one of the two National Geographic photographers who took that video admits that they didn’t really know the polar bear was starving because of climate change.
Cristina G. Mittermeier writes in the August 2018 issue of National Geographic:
The connection between an individual animal’s death and climate change is rarely clear—even when an animal is as emaciated as this polar bear.
Photographer Paul Nicklen and I are on a mission to capture images that communicate the urgency of climate change. Documenting its effects on wildlife hasn’t been easy. With this image, we thought we had found a way to help people imagine what the future of climate change might look like. We were, perhaps, naive. The picture went viral—and people took it literally….
When Paul posted the video on Instagram, he wrote, “This is what starvation looks like.” He pointed out that scientists suspect polar bears will be driven to extinction in the next century. He wondered whether the global population of 25,000 polar bears would die the way this bear was dying. He urged people to do everything they could to reduce their carbon footprint and prevent this from happening. But he did not say that this particular bear was killed by climate change.
National Geographic picked up the video and added subtitles. It became the most viewed video on National Geographic’s website—ever. News organizations around the world ran stories about it; social media exploded with opinions about it. We estimate that an astonishing 2.5 billion people were reached by our footage. The mission was a success, but there was a problem: We had lost control of the narrative. The first line of the National Geographic video said, “This is what climate change looks like”—with “climate change” highlighted in the brand’s distinctive yellow. In retrospect, National Geographic went too far with the caption….
Perhaps we made a mistake in not telling the full story—that we were looking for a picture that foretold the future and that we didn’t know what had happened to this particular polar bear.
I can’t say that this bear was starving because of climate change….
National Geographic‘s editor appended this note at the beginning of photographer Mittermeier’s mea culpa:
Editor’s Note: National Geographic went too far in drawing a definitive connection between climate change and a particular starving polar bear in the opening caption of our December 2017 video about the animal. We said, “This is what climate change looks like.” While science has established that there is a strong connection between melting sea ice and polar bears dying off, there is no way to know for certain why this bear was on the verge of death.
Below is an updated version of the starving polar bear video:
If human-made “climate change” is real, why would its proponents have to lie and deceive?
Maybe the poor thing is sick thanks to the chemtrails they are spraying. Or maybe it got cancer thanks to the HAARP installation in Alaska.
It’s been a really COOL summer this year, the pools are probably doing lousy, in the low 60’s at night. Definitely not global warming…er I mean ‘climate change’. Wonder what happened to “acid rain”? Remember that? They seemed to drop it, maybe because it would cause too much attention to the atmosphere and have people taking samples of the rain water, and then all that barium, aluminum, strontium, viruses, bacteria, RBC’s etc would show up.
Sorry You eviron-mental nut cases, – that Bear appears to have all the symptoms of advance AGE.. Truth be known, that animal has lived a very good life for the past 25+ years, and is now nearing the End of it’s Life.. As a Farmer of 70 years, – I am well aware of the appearance of the slow – degrading “Aging” process of a large animal.. As a TAX-Paying Citizen of 70 years, I am also Well Aware of yours’ & other Grant Sucker’s using similar deceiving Tactics to gain another Government Grant to Play around in the North Country..
“If human-made “climate change” is real, why would its proponents have to lie and deceive?”
That has always been my number one question with these people and this issue. This is not the only instance of their lies which are too numerous to mention. The two other huge issues NEVER discussed by this crowd are the fact that the Sun has never been factored into their climate models, nor have they mentioned the effects of the geoengineering that has gone on now for over 20 years. That right there constitutes fraud in my opinion.
Like one of the chapter titles in Gary Allen’s books about the Rockefellers, “Don’t confuse me with facts”. It has nothing to do with real science. It’s agenda driven pseudo science. They want a global tax and want to make a lot of people sick or worse, so they keep the lies going about ‘climate change’ which IS man made, but it’s not due to CO2 or methane, it’s due to HAARP, chemtrails/cloud seeding and other man made technologies that are causing weird weather patterns.
