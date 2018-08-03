Unhinged demorat: Woman rammed man’s Jeep with her car after spotting Trump bumper sticker

From Daily Mail: A Massachusetts woman has been arrested for allegedly ramming a man’s Jeep after becoming enraged by his bumper sticker supporting for President Donald Trump, in an incident that was caught on video.
Chloe Wright, from Taunton, appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. The 25-year-old also faces charges of vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage.
The incident took place on June 30, but Wright was only taken into custody a month later after being pulled over during a traffic stop.
The victim, who was identified by WBZ only as Brendan, said he was driving in Hyannis on the evening of June 30 and was stopped at a red light when the driver behind him began honking the horn.
At the next red light, Brendan said he could hear the female driver behind him screaming something. Concerned that there might be something wrong with his SUV, Brendan pulled over and stepped out of the vehicle.
The other driver, later identified as Wright, asked Brendan, ‘Did you vote for Trump?’
The man said he told the woman he did vote for him, which allegedly triggered the woman’s violent response.
‘I get out, and all of a sudden I hear, “You’re racist,” and a bunch of cuss words,’ the victim recounted to WBZ.
At that point, Brendan switched on the camera on his phone and recorded the incensed female motorist driving around his SUV.
Brendan said Wright’s Honda Civic rammed into his open door, bending it, and narrowly avoided crushing his feet. She also allegedly damaged the side of his Jeep.
The Massachusetts State police arrested Wright on Monday after a random check of her license place showed that she was wanted on an open warrant, reported Cape Cod Times.
Wright was released from jail after posting $1,250 bail and was ordered to stay away from the other driver. She is due back in court on August 28.
DCG
Why did it take a month before this hateful and violent woman was arrested?
DR Eowyn . . . Probably because all the people involved in apprehending her are libtards. If the law does not come down swift and hard on this woman, everyone else who feels like it will also target “Trump supporters.” I think her driving privileges should be suspended for at least five years, because she deliberately rammed him ….. that would be in addition to any and all other judgements such as fines, restitution and jail time. It is just beyond me that people really think they are entitled to hold open season on those who support the President.
If anything,wouldn’t it seem we should hold open season on people like HER?
Massachusetts is run by extremely liberal and corrupt individuals. Pathetic they wont go out of thier way to enforce the laws when its one of thier own liberals who broke it.
Chloe Wright, b. June 2, 1993; age 25.
7 John Alden Rd, Taunton, MA
Ph: (508) 292-8855; (508) 292-8648
Email: chloetwright@yahoo.com; blondeandlovineverysec@yahoo.com
Criminal Record: In 2010, charged with 2nd degree assault, armed robbery, and robber/theft of less than $1,000 in value.
Current job: Registered social worker at Fellowship Health Resources (FHR) in New Bedford, MA.
Kim Mello is the Regional Director of FHR in New Bedford:
Phone: 508-994-2511
Fax: 508-994-5264
Email: kmello@fhr.net
She’s allowed to be a registered social worker after armed robbery & assault? Unreal…
To add to the unrealness, Fellowship Health Resources — where Chloe Wright is a registered social worker — is a facility to provide “mental care”. Wright can sure use some “mental care” herself.
SHE must be where the Clients’ mental problems go….
Dr. E, and to think she did armed robbery AND these mentally insane want our guns!!??
Can’t wrap my head around it. How can people act this way that have a brain. The court should throw the book the bench the witness chair all of it the whole court make an example out of her so the rest of the idiots with this same IQ and mentality get the message this is a country of Laws and if enforced we have the perfect society.
They do not fit in our society by their actions they need to be restrained. Totally unhinged.
Nothing to see here! TDS or TAS is no excuse….. Just another Masshole acting out.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
The guy should sue Maxine waters or whatever her name is. She incited dummies like this ‘woman’.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
Sounds to me like she’s got a drinking problem. Or maybe a problem with the white stuff. Either way I think hit and run rises to felony level. Kiss your voting rights goodbye. Even if temporarly. Thanks for throwing yourself on your own sword. Too bad it doesn’t help your cause. Karma’s a bitch.
