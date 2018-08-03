Suspect charged in murder of border patrol agent Brian Terry extradited to US

Unfortunately, one man complicit in Brian’s death will never be held responsible.

From AZ Central: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced the extradition from Mexico to the United States of another man charged in the shooting death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in Arizona.

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, 38, faces first-degree murder charges for the December 2010 slaying of Terry at a remote canyon near Rio Rico.

The agent’s death unleashed further controversy when the assault weapons linked to his murder were traced to a botched federal gun-walking operation known as “Operation Fast and Furious.”

“To anyone who would take the life of an American citizen, in particular an American law enforcement officer, this action sends a clear message,” Sessions said in a statement. “Working closely with our international partners, we will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”

The Mexican Navy arrested Osorio-Arellanes on April 12, 2017, at the border of the states of Chihuahua and Sinaloa. He has since been awaiting extradition to the United States, according to prosecutors.

They refused to say where Osorio-Arellanes has been taken, citing security concerns, but added that he will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Tucson.

Osorio-Arellanes is one of seven defendants charged in Terry’s murder. Three other men have pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder, a jury convicted two others, and a sixth has yet to be tried.

On the night of Dec. 14, 2010, Terry and three other Border Patrol agents encountered Osorio Arellanes and four other men who made up a “rip crew,” a criminal group that targets marijuana smugglers once they make it past the border.

According to prosecutors, the five-man rip crew ignored agents’ orders to stop, leading to a shootout. During the exchange, Terry was shot in the back with AK-47-type assault rifles and died.

Osorio-Arellanes also faces charges for assaulting the three other agents involved in the shooting. Two prosecutors from the Southern District of California will try the case against him in Tucson.

“When an agent makes the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country, we must hold all the individuals who played a part in this tragic outcome accountable for their actions,” said Adam Breaverman, U.S. Attorney for California’s Southern District. “This extradition moves that important goal forward.”

Out of the five-man rip crew, three are already serving time for Terry’s murder. Manuel Osorio-Arellanes plead guilty in 2014 and is serving a 30-year sentence. Two other men, Jesus Leonel Sanchez Meza and Ivan Soto-Barraza, were convicted by a jury and are serving life-in prison sentences.

Mexican authorities arrested the fifth member, Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga, on Oct. 14, 2017 in Chihuahua state. He’s awaiting extradition to the United States.

Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez also plead guilty to first-degree murder. He was not present at the shooting, but was accused of assembling the rip crew. He’s serving a 27-year sentence.

A seventh man, Rito Osorio-Arellanes, was also not at the shooting, but he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. He’s serving an eight-year prison sentence.

See also:

DCG