Organizer of London anti-Trump protest is a pedophile

According to an AFP news report of the July 13, 2018 anti-Trump protest in London — where a giant balloon of Trump as a baby wearing a diaper flew over the British parliamentary building — the march was organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, “a network of grassroots campaigns, unions, NGOs and politicians formed for the event”. One of the politicians is “veteran civil rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who marched alongside former Labour leader Ed Miliband.”
Tatchell — who is a “gay advocate”, former Labour Party parliamentary candidate, now with the Green Party — said about the anti-Trump protest: “It’s an incredible turnout of people from all walks of life. Today’s protests send a signal to Donald Trump. He’ll get the message. He may not admit it publicly but he’s certain to be affected by this outpouring of opposition.”
Surprise! (Not). It turns out Peter Tatchell, 66, is a pedophile.
Peter Hitchens writes for the UK Daily Mail, September 12, 2010, that on June 26, 1997, Peter Tatchell wrote a letter to the Guardian newspaper, defending an academic book about “Boy-Love” against what he saw as calls for it to be censored. Calling the book “courageous”, Tatchell said the book documented “examples of societies where consenting inter-generational sex is considered normal,” such as a New Guinea tribe where “all young boys have sex with older warriors as part of their initiation into manhood” and (allegedly) grow up to be “happy, well-adjusted husbands and fathers”.
Tatchell concluded:
“The positive nature of some child-adult sexual relationships is not confined to non-Western cultures. Several of my friends – gay and straight, male and female – had sex with adults from the ages of nine to 13. None feel they were abused. All say it was their conscious choice and gave them great joy…. [I]t is time society acknowledged the truth that not all sex involving children is unwanted, abusive and harmful.”
Tatchell also contributed a chapter to a 1986 book, The Betrayal Of Youth (BOY), which was edited by a convicted pedophile, Warren Middleton (aka John Parratt), who is a former vice-chairperson of Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE) — an organization in favor of legalizing pedophilia. The book’s stated goal is the abolition of the age of consent, which would make children, toddlers and even babies fair game for pedophiles.
Today, Tatchell continues to advocate lowering the age of consent to 14. (Source: Matthew Hopkins)
~Eowyn
The US is not the jungles of New Guinea. They are uncivilized. All civilized countries understand pedophilia for the disgusting mental illness that it really is and you can try all you want to normalize it…..it is not normal.
They are also lying, these children end up being very savage and violent.
. . . and also cannibals.
http://heretical.com/cannibal/nguinea2.html
Pedophilies and rapists should be executed, IMHO. However, be careful about the way you use the word “uncivilized” because what most people call ‘civilized” is not exactly desirable, and the uncivilized (namely in many African cultures) are far more civil and decent than their human counterparts in North America, Europe, etc. just sayin’. Labels are a terrible thing.
Ugh. Disgusting. The devil’s followers always show their true colors eventually. He LOOKS like a pedophile. Gay too. Imagine that. But the MSM says that gays aren’t pedophiles. We can believe them.
Hey, what was the last part of the banner saying, Satan Loves – what? The last part is not visible.
This just shows you those who are for Hilary Clinton.
Even criminals KNOW that this sick pedo stuff is WRONG. Many in jail were abused as children and they know deep down inside it is totally wrong and evil to do this to a child, hence their universal penchant for beating the living crap out of things like this when they go to Jail. Where they belong.
The flag is a “rainbow” flag, which means Satan loves LGBT.
Surely you’re not suggesting that within the cultish, dumbphookery that is the “Fallowship” of the Mind(less) that there are no sexual deviant dickheads and douchebags.
A psychiatrist would say that your ad hominem attack is a psychological defense mechanism because you yourself are a deviant.
I see you have mastered Alinsky 101. Such an achievement…
This creep claims he had no idea what Middleton was doing: ” had no idea that [Middleton] was involved in paedophilia advocacy when I was asked to write my essay. […] When I was invited to write a chapter, I was told it was a book about children’s rights and asked if I could write about the age of consent. It seemed a reasonable request at the time. My chapter in the book did not endorse child sex. It merely questioned whether 16 was the appropriate legal age of consent. Different people mature at different ages. There are many countries that have diverse ages of consent, some higher and some lower than 16. I did not advocate the abolition of the age of consent or specify at what age sex should become lawful. I was not aware of who the other authors were or what they wrote until the book was published. I would not have agreed to be in the book if I had known. […] There is nothing in my contribution that even remotely condones child sex abuse.”
Like he couldn’t do his own homework on Middleton. LIAR.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Tatchell#Age_of_consent_laws
I would suggest that Tatchell move to New Guinea, but that would add to the suffering of native children who are already living lives in misery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same sex marriage has started a domino effect in the world we know.
And I was wondering how long before the rest of the perverts would start their march, for their rights, to have sex with children, animals, etc or what ever floats your boat.
We have to stop this from happening in this country what ever it takes to do we need to do it before, what is there is here. satan’s earthly demons working feverishly towards the lake of fire. Don’t they get it, guess when they hear the gnashing teeth they will.
Aren’t these british nationals meddling in Amreican politics. WTF are they doing protesting OUR president. And who cares what they think. Espcially if they are as mentally ill as this post illistrates.
