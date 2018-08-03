Obese tourists are crippling donkeys in Greek island

Santorini is an island in the southern Aegean Sea, about 120 miles southeast of Greece’s mainland. The island is what remains after an enormous volcanic eruption some 3,600 years ago at the height of the Minoan civilization. Today, Santorini consists of a giant 7.5 by 4.3 mi lagoon, surrounded by high, steep cliffs on three sides.

The island is a popular cruise ship destination. Increasingly, fat and lazy tourists refuse to walk up the steep hills of Santorini. Instead, they ride on donkeys, but are crippling the poor animals in so doing.

Janine Puhak reports for Fox News, July 31, 2018, that overweight riders are leaving the donkeys with spinal injuries and open wounds.

The Express reports that over 1,000 tourists a day flood Santorini during the peak vacation season between May and October, with the donkeys trekking between four and five times up hundreds of cobbled steps in temperatures up to 86°F.

A representative of the charity, Help the Santorini Donkeys, told the Mirror that it’s recommended the donkeys carry no more than 20% of their body weight, which equals to no more than 112 pounds. But the recommendation is not being enforced. The result is that the donkeys are crippled by obese and overweight tourists, combined with the lack of shade and water, heat and cobbled steps. Locals have begun breeding their donkeys with stronger mules to make it easier for them to carry “fatter tourists.”

The number of overweight tourists from the U.K., U.S. and Russia have only continued to increase in recent years. So Help the Santorini Donkeys is now calling for a weight restriction for riders. Christina Kaloudi, founder of the Santorini Animal Welfare Association, told The Sun:

“The holiday season on islands is now a lot longer than it used to be, meaning that the donkeys are pretty much working the whole year round. If they are not transporting tourists up the steps they are moving building materials or transporting heavy bags of rubbish. There are some good owners out there that follow the code but generally, donkeys are worked into the ground and then disposed of when their working lives are over. They are made to work in terrible conditions without adequate water, shelter or rest and then I find them tied outside my shelter, barely alive.”

Although Santorini city officials had signed an international code of practice for working equines in 2008, there is no appointed organization to enforce the policies.

To sign a petition in support of the donkeys of Santorini, go here.

~Eowyn