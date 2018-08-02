Thursday Political Funnies!

Posted on August 2, 2018 by | 1 Comment

. . . or Truths.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Hollywood liberals, Humor, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Lying Crooked Hillary, MSM, Russia and the 2016 election, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Thursday Political Funnies!

  1. Brian Heinz | August 2, 2018 at 5:12 am | Reply

    so good and so true put a smile on my face thank you Doc

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s