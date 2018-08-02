. . . or Truths.
~Eowyn
. . . or Truths.
~Eowyn
|Cabin 1954 on #FakeNews: CNN’s Jim Aco…
|grizz1 on #FakeNews: CNN’s Jim Aco…
|Dr. Eowyn on Sandy Hook hoax: 6 signs that…
|Brian Heinz on Thursday Political Funnies!
|Dr. Eowyn on South Africa to introduce Cons…
|evh on Patients in UK can be starved…
|Dr. Eowyn on Breakthrough: North Korea turn…
|Brian Heinz on #FakeNews: CNN’s Jim Aco…
|Dr. Eowyn on Patients in UK can be starved…
|Dr. Eowyn on #FakeNews: CNN’s Jim Aco…
|stevenbroiles on Patients in UK can be starved…
|sebastioncoe on No joke: Muslim men really do…
|Mark Roberts : Did y… on #WarOnWomen: Oregon congressio…
|Stovepipe on Patients in UK can be starved…
|anon on Patients in UK can be starved…
so good and so true put a smile on my face thank you Doc
LikeLike