Southern Poverty Law Center co-founder assaulted his wife and used a vibrator on step-daughter

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is ostensibly a civil rights non-profit but, in fact, is a left-wing hater of Christians and conservatives. See:

As in the case with so many leftists, it turns out that the co-founder of SPLC, Morris Dees, 81, is a creep who beat his wife and tried to molest his step-daughter with a vibrator sex-toy.

We know this from a recently-uncovered court document from the divorce proceedings of Dees and his ex-wife, Maureene, which was obtained by Big League Politics.

In two reports for Big League Politics (here and here), Peter D’Abrosca writes that Maureene Dees filed for divorce on March 8, 1979 after a decade-long marriage marred by difficulties. According to the appellant brief filed by her attorneys (Maury Smith, Julia S. Waters and Charles M. Crook) in the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals:

(1) While still married to Maureene, Morris had an adulterous “permanent relationship” with a woman named Vicki Booker McGaha. Morris paid for Vicki’s abortion of their 5-months-old child.

(2) Morris Dees physically assaulted Maureene

In March 1979, Maureene finally left Morris for good. She had leverage to obtain a favorable divorce settlement because of Morris’ open adultery. By that time, Maureene herself had acquired a lover named Brian O’Daugherty.

One night, Morris set a trap for Maureen. He and a private detective hid in the bathroom of Maureen’s D.C. hotel room, jumped out and took photographs of Maureen and O’Daugherty in bed to use against her in divorce court.

According to the court brief, Morris said: “Alright sister, you wanted a divorce. Now I want one, because I’ve got you where I want you.” Then he hit Maureene and gave her a busted jaw. He wrote something on paper which he gave her to sign. This document, entered unto evidence as Plaintiff’s Exhibit 43, was a separation agreement.

(3) Morris Dees, peeping Tom, tried to molest step-daughter with vibrator

According to court testimony, among other perverted sexual behavior, Morris Dees attempted to molest his 18-year-old step-daughter with a sex toy. Holly Buck was Maureene Dees’ daughter from a previous marriage.

The brief says: