Glad I’m Not White…

NYTIMES’ NEWEST HIRE SENT TONS OF ANTI-WHITE RACIST TWEETS
by Amber Athey – The Daily Caller – 08/02/2018
The New York Times’ newest editorial hire has a history of racist tweets against white people.
NYT announced on Wednesday that they hired Sarah Jeong to join their editorial board. Jeong previously wrote for the Verge and authored “The Internet of Garbage,” a book about online harassment and free speech.
Shortly after Jeong’s hire, Twitter users unearthed old tweets in which she expressed an extreme distaste for white people…
Article – http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/02/new-york-times-sarah-jeong-racist/
NY Times newest editorial board member doesn’t seem to like ‘Dumba** F***ing White People’
By Larry O’Connor – Washington Times – August 2, 2018
Meet Sarah Jeong. She’s the newest member of the New York Times editorial board. She also has a history of saying pretty vile, racist things on Twitter…
Article – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/aug/2/ny-times-newest-editorial-board-member-doesnt-seem/
Nope, I am not white or black or red or yellow or green or blue. I am not any primary color at all, and have never met anyone who is.
In fact I am more of a pasty shade of beige. Miss Jeong is likewise a different tone of beige, as are my friends from Latin America and Asia. My friends of African heritage are something in a range between tan and burnt umber.
If anyone should find one of these evil people of one primary color or another, please contact us immediately so we may expose them as the despicable creatures we’ve read about in the New York Times.
Use our handy Evil Races Color Guide below to identify them:
Wait!!! I think I’ve found some!!!
Scroll down to see these monsters!
It’s a Group of Blue Men!!!
Racist gotta be racists, but they are usually leftards.
And Acosta wonders why no one respects the media…
Another delightful creature! Her Twitter comments probably served as her resume for the NYT.
Good point!
Why does anyone buy this rag?
lophatt . . . I don’t anyone who does. Although, once upon a time, I used to know a guy who did–When I would borrow his copy,the only part I found interesting were the rental ads for “Pre-War” Apartments, such as those situated next to Central Park. It was delightful to read the descriptions. I had to de-friend this guy because he was just to liberal, I couldn’t stand to listen to what came out of his mouth, and trying to understand how he came to some of the conclusions that he did. I had to “save myself,” I felt like I was going crazy listening to him.
Evidently, the meeting between POTUS & Sulzberger, NYT Publisher, on 7/29/18, did not make a dent in the “White Hate” dept. … or maybe it did …
Maybe (((Sulzberger))) left the meeting “hating” “White Trump” more than he may already have…
Three tweets after the one above, on the SAME day, Trump did a 4-part tweet calling out the corrupt media & he specifically mentioned the NYT & WaPo once again, haha.
As for Ms. Jeong, chill out & “eat a dog”* for lunch. Why live/work in a (still mostly but losing ground) White Country if she hates Whites? Go back to South Korea & quit complaining.
*(I saw a comment elsewhere that up to the 1980s, the LA & SF newspapers still reported on local Orientals killing dogs to eat, but that they no longer expose such things.)
If a White person said the above things wouldn’t they be removed?
Oh sure, because of their…….., privilege.
Just another young woman all caught up in her own self importance. No doubt she is a product of the American educational system!
