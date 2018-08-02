Glad I’m Not White…

…or Black or Red or Yellow

by Amber Athey – The Daily Caller – 08/02/2018

The New York Times’ newest editorial hire has a history of racist tweets against white people.

NYT announced on Wednesday that they hired Sarah Jeong to join their editorial board. Jeong previously wrote for the Verge and authored “The Internet of Garbage,” a book about online harassment and free speech.

Shortly after Jeong’s hire, Twitter users unearthed old tweets in which she expressed an extreme distaste for white people…

Article – http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/02/new-york-times-sarah-jeong-racist/

By Larry O’Connor – Washington Times – August 2, 2018

Meet Sarah Jeong. She’s the newest member of the New York Times editorial board. She also has a history of saying pretty vile, racist things on Twitter…

Article – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/aug/2/ny-times-newest-editorial-board-member-doesnt-seem/

Nope, I am not white or black or red or yellow or green or blue. I am not any primary color at all, and have never met anyone who is.

In fact I am more of a pasty shade of beige. Miss Jeong is likewise a different tone of beige, as are my friends from Latin America and Asia. My friends of African heritage are something in a range between tan and burnt umber.

If anyone should find one of these evil people of one primary color or another, please contact us immediately so we may expose them as the despicable creatures we’ve read about in the New York Times.

Use our handy Evil Races Color Guide below to identify them:

Wait!!! I think I’ve found some!!!

Scroll down to see these monsters!

It’s a Group of Blue Men!!!

