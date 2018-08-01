WarOnWomen: Oregon congressional candidate Mark Roberts calls Melania Trump a “hoebag”

From Daily Mail: A US congressional candidate from Oregon has been slammed for his offensive remarks about First Lady Melania Trump after he called her a ‘h**bag’ and implied that she was a prostitute.
Mark Roberts, who is an independent running for Congress in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional district, made the comments about Mrs. Trump on Twitter on Monday.
‘Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag,’ Roberts tweeted.
He was responding to a tweet posted by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that referenced Melania have much fewer staff than former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Roberts immediately faced backlash with many calling for him to be banned from the social media platform. (He hasn’t been banned at the time of my post.)
He went back and forth with several critics before doubling down on his previous comments about the First Lady saying: ‘You start whipping out $100’s and see how #classy she gets #makeitrain!’
Roberts then even challenged Mrs. Trump to sue him over the word ‘h**bag’.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those who called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ban Roberts over his FLOTUS comments.
‘@jack this attack on @FLOTUS is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP,’ the Republican wrote.
Roberts is due to go up against Democrat candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner and incumbent Republican Greg Walden who has held the seat since 1998 in the November election.
He is a former truck driver and works as an investor in Oregon.
See also:
- #WarOnWomen: Jim Carrey trolls Melania Trump with his latest masterpiece
- #WaronWomen: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump’s accent
- CNN’s April Ryan says Melania Trump is not “culturally American”
- Chelsea Handler says Melania Trump ‘barely speaks English’
- Melania Trump recites ‘The Lord’s Prayer’; sends demonic Left into another meltdown
On the contrary, my impression of Melania has soared since her appearance during the Inauguration. She has displayed a sense of fashion and style not seen in Washington, DC, since Jackie Kennedy. She has class; he does not.
Imagine having such deep rooted hate for someone who never did anything but be a good person, our First Lady is a class act. This testosterone starved, bald headed commie, would probably pee his pants if Melania even just reached out to shake his hand. TRUMP 2020!
Takes all kinds and, boy, do we have the ‘kinds’!
I’m sure the First Lady, because she has class, had no response. Sometimes it’s best to let people’s comments speak for themselves about the person that said them.
someone needs to take this guy out behind the wood shed and wear him out. then tar and feather him on a rail and put him on public display. is he banned yet?
Even though Mark Roberts calls himself an independent, he names Barack Obama, Caitlyn Jenner and Andy Cohen as people with whom he’d take a selfie, but not Donald Trump. In other words, he’s a Leftist.
http://www.shakeamillionhands.com/faqs/
Oregon congressional candidate Mark Roberts, you my friend are one serious asshat! Democrap mentality at it's best. Good luck with the integrity thing!
Reblogged on Kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
This remark by Mark Roberts is why we hate politicians. They have to morph to please so many different types of people – they are dishonest and fake. Roberts needs to run against his opponents – Melania is not running for any office – she already has a job as FIRST LADY OF THE U.S. and is an outstanding one at that.
Roberts is referencing beds in his vile remarks so we have to remind him -Robert’s bed is this poor man’s Opera since he is a man who can’t afford expensive entertainments but can still conduct his orchestrations in his own bed and not worry about anyone else’s bed.
So much noise coming from such a small man. Isn’t it time for him to go “pee on a socket.”
As has been proven by Roberts – he was born crying, lives by complaining. and will die disappointed.
When Melania showed her opinion about the most important things by praying the Lord’s prayer at a rally in Florida a month after her husband’s inauguration, she became one of my heroes.
true class no matter what the left says.
Stephen Mark Roberts: b. May 31, 1949; age 69.
Address: 9383 John Day Dr, Gold Hill, OR 97525 (Gold Hill is 13 miles from Medford); 3-beds, 2-baths; $857,712 Zestimate.
PH: (541) 770-9469; (541) 855-5537; (510) 691-0930
Email: mark@californiasupplements.com; robertsforcd2@gmail.com; mark@mrprotein.com.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.roberts.50364
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-roberts-925b295/
Owns 2 businesses: California Supplements (740 Central Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553); Vinyl Revolutions (103 Se K Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526).
“Former truck driver & investor” with loaded parents:
“My Dad ended a career as a successful stock broker ~ 2005 spent ten years at Merrill Lynch and 30 years in another firm that changed names at least 15 times but started out as Loeb, Rhoades & Co. My mom spent 30 years as a 20-hour advice nurse at Kaiser Permanente. Both are still alive and well today and spend half of the year in our original family home in Lafayette, CA and the other half in Palm Springs”
His c.v. makes no mention of education.
The Cal supplements place looks like a shady house
https://www.redfin.com/CA/Martinez/740-Central-Ave-94553/home/1445481
The site “CaliforniaSupplements.Com – Bodybuilding Supplements …” has been changed to a single small line reflecting his candidacy.
No mention of spouses. Shocker there. His pic looks like a mug shot.
Chans probably have everything.
I’d like to punch that punk in the mouth.
So he just throws out ad-hominem attacks and insults because he has no real platform, or argument? There is nothing else more pressing in Oregon that he needs to talk about? LOL.
