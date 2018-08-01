South Africa to introduce Constitutional amendment to take land from whites without compensation

On February 27, 2018, South Africa’s National Assembly or Parliament passed a motion to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation. The motion, which had been introduced by the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party, passed with a huge majority, 241-83, with support from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Now, the African National Congress will change South Africa’s Constitution to enable land grabs without compensation.
RT reports that in a televised address yesterday, July 31, 2018, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ruling African National Congress would introduce a constitutional amendment in parliament, paving the way for land grabs without compensation.
Ramaphosa, a millionaire ex-businessman, prominent trade union leader and a close associate of Nelson Mandela, had vowed to return the lands owned by the white farmers since the 1600s to the country’s black population after he assumed office in February this year.
The land-grab-without-compensation proposal is viewed by the South African white minority as forceful expulsion that can incite violence against farmers. But Ramaphosa in March assured white citizens, who constitute roughly 9% of the total population, that the government would handle the controversial matter through “dialog, discussion, engagement, until we find good solutions that take our country forward. There is no reason for anyone of us to panic and start beating war drums,” and that nothing should prevent farming activities from continuing as normal.
However, many of the Boers, descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa, do not take the government’s promises at face value, and are seeking asylum abroad from what they say is a surge in violence and government-fueled hostility against them.
Last month, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called on his government to provide emergency visas for South Africa’s white farmers, who are reportedly facing persecution at home. In response, the head of the South African opposition labeled Australia “a racist country” for granting refuge to white farmers.
Boers have also appealed to Russia, seeking to resettle farmers who no longer feel at home in South Africa. A delegation consisting of some 30 South African farming families arrived in Russia‘s farm belt Stavropol Region last month, asking the local authorities to consider resettling up to 15,000 Boers. The head of the delegation said moving “is a matter of life and death” for the Boers.
Stavropol Region’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Rights Vladimir Poluboyarenko told RT there is a plan in place to resettle up to 50 Boer families and potentially some 500, who would arrive to Stavropol with their own cattle.
There have been growing fears that the planned land expropriation will deal a blow to commercial farming in South Africa and might put it on the verge of a food production crisis, like the one that struck Zimbabwe when it unleashed a similar crackdown on white farmers in 1999-2000.
Ask President Trump to provide refuge for South Africa’s white farmers:
See also “Nelson Mandela was no saint but a Black racist who wanted to kill all whites”
~Eowyn
Sounds like Black privilege to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
silhouette ….. Unfortunately, it is a well documented fact that in any number of African countries, the general IQ of their citizens ranks amongst the very lowest to be found here on the Earth. It is the saddest thing to think that due to greed and hatred–these people will remove the very people who make the land yield up the food they eat.
If and when famine covers their land, I would be opposed to our nation offering to send them foodstuffs. When they have brought upon themselves the very circumstances they find themselves in–they need to be left to figure out how to turn things around, by themselves.
Everyone is quick to laud Nelson Mandela as some sort of saint upon the Earth, but in actuality he was just a common ordinary garden variety Communist . . . and the majority of us already know that these nations that are Socialist/Communist really do not do very well
LikeLiked by 1 person
The average IQ of South Africa is 77.
People with IQ of 51 to 70 are “morons” (a scientific term).
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2014/10/11/how-smart-or-stupid-is-your-country/
LikeLike
This is what happens when post-modernist Marxist dogma is allowed to flourish in a “Democratic” Society…Class Based Guilt is wrong on every level because it assigns Guilt due to race and Ancestry… something people cannot change or escape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Tactical Hermit .…….. Bravo! Very well stated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First of all, I would burn to the ground and destroy every piece of hard-earned property I owned before I would let anyone “expropriate” it from me.
Second, these black people will starve to death without the white farmers feeding them and South Africa will revert to jungle terrain when all the whites have fled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An intelligent population would see starvation in their future and stop this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr Eowyn ….. Thank you for bringing us this most excellent article. My heart grieves for these descendants of white settlers. As has been stated previously on FOTM, these white farmers are the descendants of those who chose to come to South Africa in the 1600’s. At that time, THERE WERE NO INDIGINOUS BLACK TRIBES INHABITING THOSE PARTICULAR LANDS AT THAT TIME. Now, since the Boer’s (white farmers) have made the land blossom–due to the greed and racial hatred, the blacks want to take what someone else created with hard work, sweat and tears. Even thought they do not have the knowledge to farm the land itself. This is no different that the generational welfare problem we have in this land, where those who do work MUST surrender a portion of their wages for the care of peoples who do not, in many instances. care to work. (I am not including in that last sentence those who due to age, or illness are unable to care for themselves.)
I wrote to our President, asking that immigration spots for these white farmers be put at the very top of the list of those that we would take in. In general, these are hard working peoples……they are not seeking a new land so that they can enroll in lifetime welfare and other subsidies. They are seeking to escape the murder of themselves and their families.
We took in the boat people in the 1970-1980’s, so that they would not have to face death and starvation. These are people who are more akin to our American lifestyle, and in most instances are better educated, that many other peoples who apply to come to America.
I certainly hope that the immigration rolls can be opened up and preference will be made for these particular people. I would also encourage everyone to contact the President and make our wishes know regarding this matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was about tho say and you beat me to it Auntie, i’e., these Black have no more right to this land than the Whites as they did not even inhabit this region when the Boers came.
So this is the rainbow nation we Whites should all look forward to, where we are told we will all live together in peace? Right. No, in reality the Blacks will come up with any excuse to kill Whites and take what White men create if empowered by the Jewish communists who are stirring it up everywhere there is a country where White people live.
In addition to the farm land, they are getting rid of all the White European history curriculum in the universities. I think to myself, once you get rid of that, what history do the Blacks hope to teach instead – a couple hundred years of “we have been treated unfairly”? There was no civilization, no universities, no mathematics, no science,no architecture, no agriculture, and no history, just nomadic hunting tribes that warred with one another, and on and on. This is what Whites are supposed to cede to.
I’m with you, if they starve to death it serves them right, and I say no handouts. If they think they have the brains to self rule, they can deal with the consequences.of their actions.
I have listened to many from SA and they try to warn that this will be the fate of all Whites everywhere unless we change the road we are walking on. Where indeed will Whites run to when all of their countries have been invaded by and taken over by foreigners who care nothing about our culture and civilization, and would just as soon take what we have created and see us dead?
LikeLike
I recall reading that some “exit fee” of $300K-ish was being charged to people trying to leave South Africa.
Unless they have any appreciable assets, they should leave for “vacation” and never return. I understand Russia is taking in some Boers.
Sadly, those who try to stay and fight will be slaughtered, while the UN does nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was unthinkable until very recently. I still can’t believe they intend to take everything from the whites without compensation. This is ramping up to become an atrocity on par with the communist atrocities of the 20th century. Pray the nation is taken over by civilized leaders before these plans are acted out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ruling African National Congress would introduce a constitutional amendment in parliament, paving the way for land grabs without compensation.’
i thought that was called theft so if they run it through parliament then it makes it legitimate? stealing is stealing and that is what it means.
genocide comes to mind when i think of what can happen in this type of situation. more fuel for satan to use in his destruction of man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps if they could get obama to go and explain how the white farmers “did not build” their farms. I believe I read where he is, or recently was at home in kenya just lately,…..any how. May be he is even the one stirring it all up with his “did not build this” or “did not build that” nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only a matter of time until South Africa will be just like Zimbabwe. We need to welcome these Boers with open arms. At least they would contribute to society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Before I retired, we lived in another county and were active in that counties 4-H program. During part of our tenure in that county’s 4-H program the leader of the 4-H program was a lady from Zimbabwe. Of course she knew nothing about our traditions here in the mid-west and was not a good choice but word came down from on high that she was going to fulfill that role no matter what. In one of my many conversations with her, I mentioned that I grew up on a farm. Her instant reply, she did not even pause to think about her response, was “So, you are one of those rich American farmers”. I said something back, I really do not remember what, and then she said – “American farmers are rich, I see all of their nice farms, houses, barns etc. along I-44 (a Missouri interstate) every time I drive that road!” I was so shocked, I could not even come up with a reply. Just wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person