Draw the line now at non-citizen voting

Election fraud is fighting words
The two articles referenced below remind us of the real danger of having the republic stolen from us by the importation of voters. Hillary thought they had stolen enough votes to guarantee her the presidency, while not stealing so many as to set off alarms. Now we know that election fraud is out in the open. It is not a small crime. It must be met and stopped immediately.
Washington Times: Noncitizens across U.S. find it easy to register to vote, cast ballots
Russian national surprised to be on rolls in San Francisco
By S.A. Miller – The Washington Times – Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A Russian national or any other noncitizen can easily influence a U.S. election by simply registering to vote in California — just ask Elizaveta Shuvalova.
Ms. Shuvalova said she didn’t even know her name was added to the San Francisco voter rolls in 2012, when she was a 21-year-old Russian citizen living legally in the U.S. but ineligible to vote.
“I’ve never registered for anything in my entire life,” said Ms. Shuvalova, who became a U.S. citizen early last year. “This is news to me.”
Article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/31/noncitizens-find-it-easy-register-vote-cast-ballot/
PJ MEDIA: Trump in Florida: ‘The Time Has Come for Photo ID’ for Voting
BY PAULA BOLYARD JULY 31, 2018
President Trump, speaking at a rally in Tampa, Fla., resurrected the issue of photo ID at the polls, suggesting that all voters should be required to show ID when they vote for president, senator, governor, or congressman.
“The time has come for voter ID, like everything else,” the president told supporters, “voter ID.”
Article: https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-in-florida-the-time-has-come-for-photo-id-for-voting/
xxx
xxx
this is what the demorats want you get the populace to suck on the government tit and they like it sure they will vote for free anything.
we have photo id here and it should be in every state but nooooo they manipulate the numbers this way and how long has it been going on no telling but we know it has and time to hold the ones who let it happen responsible for their deeds and jail time seems in line to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Promotion of illegal alien/non-citizen voting fraud is among the worst of collusions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a regular reader here, live in the Pacific Northwest, and I look Hispanic, but have a mixed European/Italian/Native background. I regularly get asked if I speak Spanish. I am constantly being approached at thrift stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores where there are tables set up to register voters. I also constantly get asked to enroll in health insurance, and even food stamps. Unfortunately my family PAYS for private insurance via a small business. It is really irritating. I know they don’t approach less ethnic looking people this way. So if I was indeed illegal. I could have registered for mega-freebies.
LikeLiked by 1 person