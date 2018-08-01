Draw the line now at non-citizen voting

Election fraud is fighting words

The two articles referenced below remind us of the real danger of having the republic stolen from us by the importation of voters. Hillary thought they had stolen enough votes to guarantee her the presidency, while not stealing so many as to set off alarms. Now we know that election fraud is out in the open. It is not a small crime. It must be met and stopped immediately.

Washington Times : Noncitizens across U.S. find it easy to register to vote, cast ballots

Russian national surprised to be on rolls in San Francisco

By S.A. Miller – The Washington Times – Tuesday, July 31, 2018

A Russian national or any other noncitizen can easily influence a U.S. election by simply registering to vote in California — just ask Elizaveta Shuvalova.

Ms. Shuvalova said she didn’t even know her name was added to the San Francisco voter rolls in 2012, when she was a 21-year-old Russian citizen living legally in the U.S. but ineligible to vote.

“I’ve never registered for anything in my entire life,” said Ms. Shuvalova, who became a U.S. citizen early last year. “This is news to me.”

Article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/31/noncitizens-find-it-easy-register-vote-cast-ballot/

PJ MEDIA : Trump in Florida: ‘The Time Has Come for Photo ID’ for Voting

BY PAULA BOLYARD JULY 31, 2018

President Trump, speaking at a rally in Tampa, Fla., resurrected the issue of photo ID at the polls, suggesting that all voters should be required to show ID when they vote for president, senator, governor, or congressman.

“The time has come for voter ID, like everything else,” the president told supporters, “voter ID.”

Article: https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-in-florida-the-time-has-come-for-photo-id-for-voting/

